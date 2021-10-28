Hallow’s Eve

On the Halloween expeditions of my youth, my allegiance was first to candy collection and second to the festivity of the holiday itself. I was (and still am, unfortunately) quite easily spooked, which tended to render me the least brave of the cohort with which I trick-or-treated. I would huddle sheepishly behind my companions as we ventured across front lawns entangled in caution tape and decorative tombstones, flinching a little as I searched for Babe Ruth candy bars at my neighbors’ doorsteps while decorative plastic spiders tracked me with their many eyes. My sole haunted hayride experience was tragic, to say the least; I was staunchly perplexed as to why chainsaws and children should ever be juxtaposed in the name of “good old fun.”

