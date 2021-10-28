CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Hallow's Eve

By Sheila K Collins, PhD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePumpkins are prominently displayed at the grocery store, along with colorful pots of the season’s most celebrated flower, chrysanthemums. Front yards in my urban neighborhood sport dried corn stocks, while the nearest farmland is at least a twenty- minute drive away. Walkways and front doors of homes with young children are...

westphillylocal.com

Update on Spruce Hill Halloween Parade; All Hallow’s Read returns + more Fall events

If you have been waiting for news about the Spruce Hill Halloween “Tot” Parade, here is a short update for now: the popular annual event that draws hundreds of participants will not return this year in its usual form, according to the organizers, the Spruce Hill Community Association. However, a smaller event is being planned in the neighborhood. Stay tuned for more information.
CELEBRATIONS
Cornell Daily Sun

PONTIN | All Hallow’s Eve

On the Halloween expeditions of my youth, my allegiance was first to candy collection and second to the festivity of the holiday itself. I was (and still am, unfortunately) quite easily spooked, which tended to render me the least brave of the cohort with which I trick-or-treated. I would huddle sheepishly behind my companions as we ventured across front lawns entangled in caution tape and decorative tombstones, flinching a little as I searched for Babe Ruth candy bars at my neighbors’ doorsteps while decorative plastic spiders tracked me with their many eyes. My sole haunted hayride experience was tragic, to say the least; I was staunchly perplexed as to why chainsaws and children should ever be juxtaposed in the name of “good old fun.”
FESTIVAL
Valley News

Sacred Heart Catholic Church to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve Oct. 31

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will be celebrating All Hallows’ Eve, also known as All Saints’ Eve, or as the secular world calls it, Halloween, in the church parking lot starting at 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. “This will be a safe place to bring your children of all ages to go trick-or-treating and will also be an educational opportunity to learn about different saints,” organizer Robert Heltmach said. All adult parishioners are encouraged to participate by bringing candy to pass out to the children and dressing up as their favorite saint. There will be short biographies posted about the saints at the various trunks serving treats. The public is welcome to this fun, educational and festive celebration. All Hallows’ Eve falls Oct. 31 every year, and is the day before All H.
CELEBRATIONS
Killeen Daily Herald

Students learn scary techniques to prepare for Hallow's Eve fun

A head wound, a slash across the arm opening up the skin, and a long 4-inch cut running down the calf of the leg. Copperas Cove Junior High students could have been confused with actors in the popular show, “The Walking Dead,” as they learned how to create 3-D fake wounds as part of their theater arts class.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
#Hibernation#House#Catholic#Pre Hispanic#Dia De Los Muertos
news3lv.com

Mandalay Bay's Shark Reef will turn into 'Hallow Reef' this Halloween

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Shark Reef Aquarium inside Mandalay Bay will transform into a spooky wonderland this Halloween weekend. Starting October 29 through Halloween, guests will get to experience 'Hallow Reef' at the aquarium, welcoming all ghouls and goblins to show off their Halloween spirit with unique land and sea creatures, with extended hours of 10 AM to 8 PM each day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
langladecounty.org

Creepy Hollow Offers Haunted Trails and Buildings to Spice up your All Hallow's Eve

“Pay to get in. Pray to get out.” The Creepy Hollow is ready to deliver the spine-chilling fun this Halloween weekend. Located at N11818 Cedar Road in Birnamwood, the Creepy Hollow’s motto offers a preview of what visitors can expect. Gates open at 7 p.m. and ticket sales end at 11 p.m. Admission is $10, with a fast pass available for $20. Children 10 and younger can get their scares for free.
ANTIGO, WI
MovieWeb

Hocus Pocus 2 Synopsis Resurrects Three Ravenous Witch Sisters on All Hallow's Eve

After their teasing video over the weekend, Disney has updated the synopsis for their upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, and while it does reveal a little more about the plot of the long awaited return of the Sanderson sisters, it also may prove a little underwhelming. Filming on the movie has been underway for the last two weeks, and while there has been no sign of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy on set yet, there have been plenty of behind the scenes images released thanks to local news coverage and residents of Rhode Island who have been getting handy with a camera in the area.
MOVIES
