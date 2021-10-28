CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders, Jon Gruden Reach Settlement On Contract

Cover picture for the articleJon Gruden resigned, but the balance of his 10-year, $100 million...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
The Spun

David Carr Apologizes For What He Tweeted About Henry Ruggs

On Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car accident that killed one person. He’s expected to be charged with DUI resulting in death. Shortly after the news broke, NFL Network’s David Carr, who is the brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, had...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Raiders Have Already Begun Removing References to Henry Ruggs at Allegiant Stadium

It’s only been a matter of hours since the news of Henry Ruggs’ devastating car accident, but with the presumption that Ruggs was driving impaired, the Raiders have wasted little time in their response. The team issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon and they have already removed many references to...
NFL
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Raiders Reportedly Interested in Veteran Speedster at Wide Receiver

In the wake of the fatal car crash believed to have been caused by an impaired Henry Ruggs (who reportedly suffered only minor injuries), the Raiders have been left to scramble for new answers at wide receiver. The accident occurred just 12 hours before the trade deadline, but the Raiders...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Von Miller Trade News

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for Tuesday afternoon and the Rams and Broncos have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster move. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a blockbuster trade involving All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller. Miller, a...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo confirms vaccination status, calls Aaron Rodgers situation ‘unfortunate,’ says no trade talks emerged

396 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19. That means he won't play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodgers isn't vaccinated and has landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As an unvaccinated player, he will need to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, possibly more if he displays symptoms.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Announce Official Decision On A.J. Green

There has been no shortage of NFL news on Wednesday and it doesn’t appear like that news train will stop any time soon. A third star player tested positive for COVID-19. According to an announcement from the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver A.J. Green has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL

