The Toronto Maple Leafs entered the third week of the season looking to play a much better brand of hockey after displaying some really, really poor hockey in week two. Now I know they out-played the Rangers and lost in overtime, but they didn’t look all that pretty against the Sharks even though they did have some bursts of good hockey. It felt like every time the Maple Leafs did something good, the Sharks would match it and do something good as well or even score a goal on the next shift.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO