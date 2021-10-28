CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Exxon, Shell, Chevron executives testify on climate change

The Hill
 6 days ago
Exxon, Shell, Chevron and other oil industry executives are scheduled to testify on climate change before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday.

The hearing is slated to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

