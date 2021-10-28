CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL To Allow Head Coaching Interview Before Playoffs

RealGM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, NFL teams will be able to conduct head...

football.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
Fox News

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Deion Sanders has missed two straight games as Jackson State’s coach with an undisclosed health issue that has left him in the hospital. So, what’s goin’ with Neon Deion or, as he seemingly prefers to be called these days, Coach Prime?. Well, we really don’t know. The only hint Sanders...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans dodge a bullet with Derrick Henry injury update

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Teams#Coaching#American Football
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
The Spun

David Carr Apologizes For What He Tweeted About Henry Ruggs

On Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car accident that killed one person. He’s expected to be charged with DUI resulting in death. Shortly after the news broke, NFL Network’s David Carr, who is the brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, had...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 NFL Head Coaches that could be fired during the 2021 season

NFL Head Coaches are in a unique fraternity of 32 people but that list will get shorter as vacancies open up around the league. Every year the NFL has rumors swirling to which Head Coaches will be fired sooner or later. These names on this list are in jeopardy of losing their jobs and searching for new positions elsewhere. There are only 32 of these highly sought after positions available in the league.
NFL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Broncos’ Von Miller Is Seething And Making Threats

Three weeks does not make or break a season, especially early on in a 17-week season. But let's face it, there isn't a whole lot more time for the Denver Broncos to figure this out and right the ship. The first three weeks of the season and the last three...
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Raiders Have Already Begun Removing References to Henry Ruggs at Allegiant Stadium

It’s only been a matter of hours since the news of Henry Ruggs’ devastating car accident, but with the presumption that Ruggs was driving impaired, the Raiders have wasted little time in their response. The team issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon and they have already removed many references to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy