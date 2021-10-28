KSR Today: Dane Key decision day

Photo of Dane Key via Instagram: @dane12k

Good morning, folks! The day Ryan Lemond has been waiting for has finally arrived. Later today at 6 p.m. EST in the Frederick Douglass High School cafeteria, Dane Key will make his college decision. Let’s talk about it and everything else you need to know ahead of your Thursday.

Dane Key makes his decision

Key is a well-known figure around the state. His father, Donte, played linebacker for Kentucky during the mid-90s and his brother, Devon, is now playing defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs after an impressive career at Western Kentucky.

It’s no secret that the Kentucky coaching staff, led by associate head coach Vince Marrow, have been recruiting Key for years now. The Frederick Douglass to Kentucky pipeline has established itself in recent years and adding another will only help the ‘Cats continue to dominate backyard recruiting.

Key is down to a final four of Kentucky, South Carolina, Oregon, and Michigan. UK has remained as the perceived leader for a while now and nothing has changed as we inch towards his decision. Bringing in new offensive coordinator Liam Coen surely helped add to Kentucky’s pitch for the four-star pass-catcher.

If he were to pick UK, Key will have every opportunity to come in and compete for playing time from the moment he steps on campus, especially if Wan’Dale Robinson leaves early for the NFL Draft as some expect.

Let’s hope there isn’t any drama in the lead-up and we can celebrate with a Yahtzee! by the end of the day. Drew Franklin and I will be at FDHS to provide the coverage. The public is welcome to attend, as well.

Bona announcing Nov. 1

The Adem Bona saga will come to an end in just a few days’ time. First reported by KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, Bona will announce his college decision on Monday, Nov. 1. The top 15 prospect will decide between Kentucky and UCLA.

Recent buzz for Bona has him trending toward UCLA, but if you ask Jack Pilgrim, that might not exactly be the case.

“The latest on Adem Bona is that Kentucky feels like it still has a shot,” Pilgrim said on Monday’s episode of the Sources Say podcast. He later added that he still thinks it “55 (percent), 45; UCLA, Kentucky,” but that it’s still very much a close race.

Hear from Mark Stoops

Also later today, Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops will take the podium to talk with reporters ahead of Mississippi State. UK has infamously not beaten MSU on the road since 2008 and this Saturday’s matchup expects to be tightly contested.

ICYMI, Brad White and members of the defense shared their thoughts on Mississippi State on Wednesday.

MBB exhibition game one day away

The 2021-22 college basketball season will unofficially tip-off on Friday night when Kentucky Wesleyan comes to Rupp Arena for the first of two exhibition games for UK.

In the lead-up to the Wildcats’ first game against a real opponent, Kellan Grady and Bryce Hopkins were made available to the media. The two answered questions about the excitement of playing again, what they expect to see, and what they’ve been working on over the summer.

Here are some links for ya.

Destroying Tennessee never gets old

Especially when the Volunteers are ranked.

No. 5 Kentucky Volleyball is hitting its stride. On the road against the SEC’s second-best team, 21st-ranked Tennessee, Craig Skinner’s club destroyed the Vols for three straight sets on Wednesday night. Without star player Madi Skinner nonetheless, who was out with a non-COVID illness.

Read Alex Weber’s full recap right here.

Matthew Mitchell Presents A Christmas in Kentucky

Back in the summer, Matthew Mitchell told Kentucky Sports Radio listeners that he planned to use his new free time in retirement to give back to the community. He also told KSR listeners to be on the lookout for new things from the Coach Mitchell Band.

Those two promises have now collided as Mitchell and his band will perform a holiday-themed concert – Coach Mitchell Presents A Christmas in Kentucky – to benefit kids around Fayette County.

The concert will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. ET at the Lexington Opera House and all proceeds from the event will benefit character and leadership development among students in Fayette County Public Schools.

Tickets to the event go on sale later today at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster.com and the Lexington Opera House box office. Tickets range from $25 to $50 with all proceeds going directly back to the Lexington community.

That’s all the news I have for you today. Tune in to the radio show in an hour to hear from Matt, Ryan, Drew, and Shannon. Matt will surely try to coax an answer out of Ryan regarding Dane’s decision. It should be another great show.