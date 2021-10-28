CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

KSR Today: Dane Key decision day

On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNnm7_0cfKlrnm00
Photo of Dane Key via Instagram: @dane12k

Good morning, folks! The day Ryan Lemond has been waiting for has finally arrived. Later today at 6 p.m. EST in the Frederick Douglass High School cafeteria, Dane Key will make his college decision. Let’s talk about it and everything else you need to know ahead of your Thursday.

Dane Key makes his decision

Key is a well-known figure around the state. His father, Donte, played linebacker for Kentucky during the mid-90s and his brother, Devon, is now playing defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs after an impressive career at Western Kentucky.

It’s no secret that the Kentucky coaching staff, led by associate head coach Vince Marrow, have been recruiting Key for years now. The Frederick Douglass to Kentucky pipeline has established itself in recent years and adding another will only help the ‘Cats continue to dominate backyard recruiting.

Key is down to a final four of Kentucky, South Carolina, Oregon, and Michigan. UK has remained as the perceived leader for a while now and nothing has changed as we inch towards his decision. Bringing in new offensive coordinator Liam Coen surely helped add to Kentucky’s pitch for the four-star pass-catcher.

If he were to pick UK, Key will have every opportunity to come in and compete for playing time from the moment he steps on campus, especially if Wan’Dale Robinson leaves early for the NFL Draft as some expect.

Let’s hope there isn’t any drama in the lead-up and we can celebrate with a Yahtzee! by the end of the day. Drew Franklin and I will be at FDHS to provide the coverage. The public is welcome to attend, as well.

Bona announcing Nov. 1

The Adem Bona saga will come to an end in just a few days’ time. First reported by KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, Bona will announce his college decision on Monday, Nov. 1. The top 15 prospect will decide between Kentucky and UCLA.

Recent buzz for Bona has him trending toward UCLA, but if you ask Jack Pilgrim, that might not exactly be the case.

“The latest on Adem Bona is that Kentucky feels like it still has a shot,” Pilgrim said on Monday’s episode of the Sources Say podcast. He later added that he still thinks it “55 (percent), 45; UCLA, Kentucky,” but that it’s still very much a close race.

Hear from Mark Stoops

Also later today, Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops will take the podium to talk with reporters ahead of Mississippi State. UK has infamously not beaten MSU on the road since 2008 and this Saturday’s matchup expects to be tightly contested.

ICYMI, Brad White and members of the defense shared their thoughts on Mississippi State on Wednesday.

MBB exhibition game one day away

The 2021-22 college basketball season will unofficially tip-off on Friday night when Kentucky Wesleyan comes to Rupp Arena for the first of two exhibition games for UK.

In the lead-up to the Wildcats’ first game against a real opponent, Kellan Grady and Bryce Hopkins were made available to the media. The two answered questions about the excitement of playing again, what they expect to see, and what they’ve been working on over the summer.

Here are some links for ya.

Destroying Tennessee never gets old

Especially when the Volunteers are ranked.

No. 5 Kentucky Volleyball is hitting its stride. On the road against the SEC’s second-best team, 21st-ranked Tennessee, Craig Skinner’s club destroyed the Vols for three straight sets on Wednesday night. Without star player Madi Skinner nonetheless, who was out with a non-COVID illness.

Read Alex Weber’s full recap right here.

Matthew Mitchell Presents A Christmas in Kentucky

Back in the summer, Matthew Mitchell told Kentucky Sports Radio listeners that he planned to use his new free time in retirement to give back to the community. He also told KSR listeners to be on the lookout for new things from the Coach Mitchell Band.

Those two promises have now collided as Mitchell and his band will perform a holiday-themed concert – Coach Mitchell Presents A Christmas in Kentucky – to benefit kids around Fayette County.

The concert will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. ET at the Lexington Opera House and all proceeds from the event will benefit character and leadership development among students in Fayette County Public Schools.

Tickets to the event go on sale later today at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster.com and the Lexington Opera House box office. Tickets range from $25 to $50 with all proceeds going directly back to the Lexington community.

That’s all the news I have for you today. Tune in to the radio show in an hour to hear from Matt, Ryan, Drew, and Shannon. Matt will surely try to coax an answer out of Ryan regarding Dane’s decision. It should be another great show.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Mark Stoops addresses Mike Leach's accusation against Kentucky

Mississippi State defeated Kentucky 31-17 on Saturday night. But Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach accused Mark Stoops and Kentucky of simulating snap counts during the game. Mississippi State had ten penalties in the game, including six false starts. “Well, they were simulating our snap count,” Leach said after the game....
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach announces Mississippi State LB is no longer with team

Mississippi State will no longer have the services of one of its defenders. According to Mike Leach on Monday, linebacker Rodney Groce has left the program. The precise reason for Groce’s departure has not been reported. Groce, a redshirt freshman, is a former 3-star recruit out of Alabama. Once a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adem Bona
Person
Kellan Grady
Person
Mark Stoops
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Nfl Draft#Yahtzee#Fdhs#Ksr
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Speculation

Over the past two weeks, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been away from the team for health reasons. Earlier this week, Gary Harrell, the interim coach for Jackson State, said Sanders is getting better each day. “Coach Prime is still getting better and better, every time I talk to him,” Harrell said, via FootballScoop.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC has embarrassing turnout for Homecoming game

USC is one of the most storied college football programs in the country, but it certainly doesn’t look that way tonight at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are playing host to 0-7 Arizona for their homecoming game and to say the crowd is a bit sparse would be an understatement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Miami Reportedly Makes A Decision On Head Coach Manny Diaz

LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron just a couple of years after a national title–and one of the most dominant years in college football history. Another storied southeastern program, the University of Miami, seems to be practicing far more patience with its head coach. In year three under coach Manny...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
On3.com

KSR Today: Dan Mullen is a real piece of work

Dan Mullen knows how to take a bad situation and make it worse. The Florida head coach is fresh off a five-dollar ass-whooping in the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party. There was no shortage of criticism, then, he invited more. Mullen’s quote is even more puzzling juxtaposed next to Kirby...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy