CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter to the Editor: Find out where candidates stand on right-to-life

By For Medianews Group
Mercury
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican citizens again have the civic duty to vote for candidates of their choice for government positions. This is an important responsibility! A good question regarding elections is how do people determine for whom they will vote? I fear there may be too many that simply vote for a party candidate...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: 4 For the Kids candidates want positive, needed change for students

The 4 For the Kids school board candidates have accepted zero special-interest money. Summit Daily News accurately reported that the biggest donation was $500, and nearly 80% came from Summit County individuals. Here in the late stages of the campaign, the union-endorsed candidates are suddenly and aggressively backed and funded...
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Dignity of Human Life — Born and Unborn — Must Be Protected

Since our Supreme Court will soon be considering cases dealing with the dignity of human life, I know these thoughts will be valuable to your readership:. Our Founding Fathers held to the Biblical principle that human life is precious and created equal. In the Declaration of Independence, it is God the “Creator” who endowed every man, woman and child with the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” The signers called them self-evident truths. Each life has inherent dignity and matchless value, from conception to death.
genevashorereport.com

Letter To The Editor

I never realized that the color purple, being a mixture of Red and Blue, could be so very important and polarizing for our lives and society as a whole. The combination of such a passionate energy color, as red certainly is, and the cool serenity and stability of the color blue do not necessarily reflect the nation’s current political situation (wherein the ‘red’ states are republican, and the ‘blue’ states are democratic. The winner-take-all electoral college results in voting have helped make this color labeling and distinction a part of the American culture since around the early nineties. I can only hope that the color purple begins to predominate, as almost nothing with respect to the populations of either blue or red states is much of a winner-take-all reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Candidates Should Proclaim Party Preference and Affiliation

When I received the current voters pamphlet for the Nov. 2 general election, I noticed that all of the people running for the various offices are non-partisan. There aren’t that many non-partisan people in the entire U.S. If one can’t identify oneself as being a conservative, liberal, Democrat or Republican, then they don’t deserve a vote from me.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Abortion#American#The Supreme Court
Reporter

Letter to editor: Candidates disregard township ordinances

I have been a resident of Lower Salford for nearly eight years. I know how much this community values its open space and is generally apprehensive of commercial development. There is a strong interest in keeping this community clean and green. When giant school board campaign signs pop up around town, people take notice.
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Don’t be fooled this election; stick with the known candidates

This phrase dates to the 1500s when it indeed referred to a pig sold in a bag (poke), when dishonest sellers would place a cat in the bag instead of a piglet. In the mining economy of the American West, Summit County being a perfect example, gold panning miners would fill up small bags (pokes) with gold dust. When the bag was full, they would take it to town for it to be weighed to collect cash or credit based on the weight. Dishonest miners would hide a chunk of lead (a pig) in the bag to increase the weight and thus the value of the poke. The moral of this story is don’t trust unknown scammers. Be diligent. Examine the goods carefully lest you be fooled.
Clinton Herald

Letter to the editor: Candidate's history shows him responsible, dependable

I have lived away from Clinton for a number of years, but I’m so happy to be back home. There have been quite a few individuals who I’ve tried to follow up with. One, namely, is Bev Hermann, always such a fine, family-oriented, friendly and civic-minded person. I’ve worked closely with her.
Opelika-Auburn News

Letter to the editor: Where's the balance on the O-A opinion page?

I’ve subscribed to the O-A News for more than 40 years, seen a lot of reporters, writers, and editors come and go. Until recently, the paper’s owners seemed careful to strive for a certain balance and diversity of thought on the editorial page. Those days are gone. Now the regulars...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Pro-life misinformation in letter

The letter in your Oct. 28, 2021 edition is yet another example of the misinformation disseminated by so-called "pro-life" advocates. H.R. 3755 does not permit "abortion up to delivery" as the letter writer alleges except to save the life of the mother or protect her health. The specific introductory language of the resolution makes that clear and states as follows:
ADVOCACY
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Freedom to Choose Is the Right of Every Patient

On Sept. 9, 2021, President Joe Biden announced sweeping mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations, saying: “This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you.”. I beg to differ. It’s all about freedom. There is data showing the vaccination reduces the chances of getting or...
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Personal attacks on 4 For the Kids candidates reveals desperation

The 4 For the Kids group of candidates has rightly focused on the poor performance of Summit School District and offered commonsense solutions. Rather than offer practical solutions, the incumbents and their allies personally attack 4 For the Kids. It shows how desperate they are. They have not put forth policy alternatives to address the deterioration in academic performance. Don’t be misled. Vote for 4 For the Kids.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
West Newsmagazine

Letter to the Editor: Protecting democracy, voting rights

A recent surge of state-wide voter suppression bills and ongoing attempts to erode fair and secure elections requires federal action. Congress must act now to implement national standards for federal elections to protect our democracy. The Freedom to Vote Act would protect people’s right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, and help to eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections.
ELECTIONS
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: The teachers’ choice candidates are actually running for our kids

As a local teacher for over a decade and mother of two Summit kids, I’m certain the upcoming election for school board is of the utmost importance; this election is for the soul of Summit. Last week, I was awarded second place in Best of Summit for teacher in grades 9 to 12. (What an honor!) And for whatever that title is worth, I am asking the Summit community to come together and rally behind the teachers’ choice for school board: Johanna Kugler, Lisa Webster, Chris Guarino and Kate Hudnut.
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

In-N-Out takes a stand on vaccine mandates: Letters

Re Jonathan Lansner’s column, “In-N-Out is wrong about vaccine mandates” (October 28):. Jonathan Lansner’s column whining about In-N-Out Burger refusing to be an enforcement arm for arbitrary government infringements on freedom asks, “Why can’t this high-profile burger chain and others in leisure and hospitality businesses see that in order to put the pandemic in the past, efforts to throttle it should be embraced?” Why? Because we’ve been lied to for almost two years. Remember “two weeks to flatten the curve”? “Wear a mask and all will be well?” “No, wear two masks and all will be well.” “No, actually wear three masks and all will be well.” On the other hand perhaps masks aren’t effective at all. The vaccine will take care of this. No, actually now you need a booster shot. No, maybe you’ll need booster shots the rest of your life. In-N-Out is just the tiniest tip of the iceberg of us “little people” being mad as “h” and unwilling to take it anymore. Lansner and his fellow smug Big Brother elitists might as well get used to it. Fewer and fewer people have any faith in Fauci or their mindless acolytes like you. That’s why.
GLENDALE, CA
Canton Repository

Letter to the editor: Life is sacred from conception to natural death

In response to the Oct. 16 letter “Fight for unborn children's rights, because life is sacred,” I completely agree with the writer and thank him for the letter. I have been a pro-life advocate since I was 24 years old when I went to the March for Life for the very first time. At that point, I knew God was calling me to be a part of the pro-life movement, especially as a young man.
Vox

The Supreme Court finally decides the religious right asked for too much

The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Friday evening — it is literally just one sentence long — denying relief to a group of Maine health care workers who object to the Covid-19 vaccine on religious grounds. This means that nearly all workers in health care facilities licensed by the state must be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy