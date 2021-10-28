CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Imaginations: The Written Word-Baris Manco 🇹🇷

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreation begins with the word. The written word validates the trapment of words. One has the power of moving through time, and creating things on Earth, through the power of the written word. If you were...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Imaginations: Land and Song-Behiya Aksoy 🇹🇷

Look deeper into one’s self. Look deeper into the natural world. Intizar. Such is the introspection, in which I’m looking for. Here among the gardens, within Turkish lands. It’s time for am introspection; a deeper emotional cleansing, indeed. It’s long overdue and it’s at hand. Intizar. Intizar. A long walk is needed. It’s needed for the very ecstasy of respect for the natural world. Afterall, it’s through the gardens, where the Divine spoke the word. There are different treasures, abound, moving us into a euphoric, delight. The perfumes of the gardens provide us with a deeper, insight.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Earth’s Remedies: Abstractions Of Color Art-Ann Barnes 🍒

The beauty of winds, and other natural intimacies, is how they can be conveyed through art. Art grants one the power of interpreting Earth’s riches for how we choose to. It’s inspiring and empowers us to feel.as if we can have some control of the Earth. However, we know that’s not really true. At least, we can pretend, through Heaven’s creativity.
VISUAL ART
Thrive Global

Words, Painting, and Song: Bernadette Greevy 🇮🇪

Sometimes, there is a part within us, where we become misty when hearing a particular song. In the land of Ireland, the Irish waters have a way of calling is in order to see things left, unfinished. That happens, sometimes. It calls us over, that we may view reflections of ourselves, within the waters. Maybe, just maybe, we may not like what we see. However that may be, we are forced to look at it anyway. Melancholy. Ugliness. Despair. Sometimes, we have to take a hard look at it, in order to invite healthier images into the atmosphere.
VISUAL ART
Thrive Global

Book Excerpt: Beyond Happiness: How Authentic Leaders Prioritize Purpose and People for Growth and Impact

Our journeys are about the greenhouse conditions we were born into, the experiences that shaped our greenhouse conditions from the time we began to grow, and the present moment of how we choose to recalibrate those conditions. The greenhouse of our own body, heart, mind, and soul needs to be tended, every day. Ultimately, we’re made of the stories we live, starting with our personal ME stories first.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe
Thrive Global

Words, Photograph, and Song: Luke Kelly 🇮🇪

The mystery of the fog is that unclarity prevails. You are forced to accept its presence, as you cannot force your eyes to command over its vision. Even through sight, there is the human ego; always wanting to control and dictate over vision. The fog tames our nature to see, everything. Keep in mind that some things are meant to be, unseen. There is no way to force its visibility.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
stereophile.com

Final Words

Let me break it down. On the one hand, handshakes were replaced with fist and elbow bumps, real smiles by eyes smiling over masks, whispers by conversations at regular volume. There were fewer attendees than at prepandemic shows, and fewer exhibitors. That situation will surely improve with time. On the...
digg.com

The 'Dune' Screenplay Was Written In MS-DOS

The Oscar winning screenwriter of 'Dune' writes in an MS-DOS program that can only hold 40 pages in memory. Used electric vehicle batteries could be the Achilles' heel of the transportation revolution — or the gold mine that makes it real.
MOVIES
The New Yorker

David Means on Writing Prompts and the Imagination

This week’s story, “The Depletion Prompts,” uses the idea of writing prompts for its structure. When did you start thinking of this approach?. The narrator of the story—and the second-person voice—developed as I was writing the story. The narrator is worried about depleting his material and losing his ability to create during the pandemic, in that weird lockdown period. It gave me a sense of catharsis and freedom letting this narrator do the worrying.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

‘We’re not playing your kind of music tonight’: Black men are sharing their racist night club experiences on social media

Black men have been sharing stories of racism they have experienced at nightclub doors on social media.Last week, a Twitter user asked Black men to share the “worst excuse” they have heard from bouncers when being denied entry to a venue.The tweet has since received more than 4,000 responses, with men coming forward with their stories.Some said they had been turned away because of what they were wearing, even when they had kept to the venue’s dress code. One user shared a picture of his patterned white shirt, which a bouncer told him was “too much”.Got turned away cause my...
SOCIETY
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
Planetary Society

Blurring the lines between imagination and reality

What might look like the product of an artist’s imagination is in fact a very real image of the center of the Milky Way galaxy, made using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa. The layered mosaic translates light at invisible wavelengths into colors that can be seen and analyzed. The whitish stripes emanating from the center of the image are superheated gas and magnetic fields emerging from the massive black hole that lies at the heart of our galaxy. Image credit: NASA et al.
ASTRONOMY
broomfieldenterprise.com

Bookwoman: A well-written mystery

The Exiteers are an underground group of British volunteers who “assist” those wanting to end their own lives due to terminal illness. Everything they do is legal; they are simply present as witnesses and to tie up loose ends. Felix is a member of this group, a retired widower hoping to make a small difference in the world.
BROOMFIELD, CO
TechCrunch

NerdWallet, Gen Z and the value of the written word

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, the time of the week when we niche down to a single topic. Today? The written word. Natasha and Danny and Alex got together to dig into...
MARKETS
Thrive Global

Imaginations: Puchi Balseiro 🇵🇷

Experiencing the elixir (and fragrance) in one of the nectar of Black America’s gardens is always a delight for a maiden of the garden. In this song (and other musical collections in the legacy of one Puerto Rican mother), one recognizes the Jazz perfume of Black American nourishment. “Tu y mi cancion!”
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

Imaginations: Love-Pellin Rodriguez 🇵🇷

If you were on an island, and it was just an island for two, who would be in the midst of your company? Every so often, people desire to, get away. It’s in our adventure for something original, which ignites our inner fire, in the journey to distant lands. So, what’s the case? What has led one towards the island for two? Well, adventure is one reason. Love is another. The latter is the key element in the discovery for such an island.
ENTERTAINMENT
psychologytoday.com

Can a Dying Love Be Reignited?

Most couples don't seek help until their relationship problems have become deeply entrenched. Those questioning whether it's worth making an effort to heal a broken relationship may benefit from exploring a few key variables. Asking honest, probing questions and making a structured commitment can help couples recover their lost intimacy.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy