Imaginations: Land and Song-Behiya Aksoy 🇹🇷

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook deeper into one’s self. Look deeper into the natural world. Intizar. Such is the introspection, in which I’m looking for. Here among the gardens, within Turkish lands. It’s time for am introspection; a deeper emotional cleansing, indeed. It’s long overdue and it’s at hand. Intizar. Intizar. A...

thriveglobal.com

Thrive Global

Photographic Travel Imaginations and Song: Enrique Delgado Montez 🇵🇪

Water continues to perform its many tunes. Should you walk onto the pleasures of different beaches, how would you feel to navigate into a musical paradise. Designed for you, crafted for you, and leading you to a place of memory; a place on how life used to be. Such is one of the most auspicious pleasures, and memories of the human Spirit.
TRAVEL
Thrive Global

Photography, Land, Memory, and Song: Aznaketch Worku 🇪🇹

Do you remember a place, where you had first belonged? For, not only was it as majestic as it should have been, but you were part of the picture. Have you ever remembered the Spirit of a delicious, and nutritious hue? It brought comfort to one’s story and solidified the view. Oh, yes! Have you ever experienced the beauty of, belonging?
PHOTOGRAPHY
Thrive Global

Photographic Travel Imaginations and Song! Maria de Jesus Vasquez Vasqez 🇵🇪

Your lunch at the local cafe in Lima, Peru has come to an end. Feeling more nourished than before, you carry your journal and pen. It dawns on you, that you have finished writing ✍. Placing your journal and pen in hand, one decides to take a small walk, through the local town. How does it feel to be nourished with a local meal? Furthermore, how does it feel to have engulfed one part of the sensory from this city? Now, you are connected, in some way.
TRAVEL
Thrive Global

Imaginations: Luke Kelly 🇮🇪

It’s playing again-the song, I mean. It’s another display of Irish dreams. This time it details the story of a land. It’s precious name is called, Ireland. You may have been journeyed to such a land, before. Thank Heaven for the wealth of music in which we can, explore. For, there is a precious tale. There’s a sacred tale.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Turkish
Thrive Global

Imaginations: The Written Word-Baris Manco 🇹🇷

Creation begins with the word. The written word validates the trapment of words. One has the power of moving through time, and creating things on Earth, through the power of the written word. If you were to write, what would your words convey about you? Write on my friend. ✍...
Thrive Global

Words, Photograph, and Song: Luke Kelly 🇮🇪

The mystery of the fog is that unclarity prevails. You are forced to accept its presence, as you cannot force your eyes to command over its vision. Even through sight, there is the human ego; always wanting to control and dictate over vision. The fog tames our nature to see, everything. Keep in mind that some things are meant to be, unseen. There is no way to force its visibility.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
resilience.org

Talking Radical Imagination with Max Haiven

Max Haiven works in Thunder Bay, Canada as the Canada Research Chair in Culture, Media and Social Justice at Lakehead University, where he also directs the ReImagining Value Action Lab, a workshop for the radical imagination, social justice and decolonisation. He is author of, among other books, ‘Crises of Imagination, Crises of Power: Capitalism, Creativity and the Commons’, he’s the co-author, with Alex Khasnabish, of ‘The Radical Imagination: Social Movement Research in the Age of Austerity’ and most recently he published ‘Revenge Capitalism: The Ghosts of Empire, the Demons of Capital, and the Settling of Unpayable Debts’. This conversation originally appeared on Rob Hopkins’ website and as a bonus podcast for subscribers to the ‘From What If to What Next’ podcast.
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

Imaginations: Puchi Balseiro 🇵🇷

Experiencing the elixir (and fragrance) in one of the nectar of Black America’s gardens is always a delight for a maiden of the garden. In this song (and other musical collections in the legacy of one Puerto Rican mother), one recognizes the Jazz perfume of Black American nourishment. “Tu y mi cancion!”
ENTERTAINMENT
