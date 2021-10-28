Teen Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Near Home Depot

SUSPECT: Wanted To Shoot Out Tires So Vehicle Would Crash.

COPS ACT FAST: SUSPECT IN CUSTODY WITHIN TWO HOURS.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 15-year-old is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge following a shooting in Boynton Beach that left several people injured.

Savonlavell Huggins, according to Boynton Beach Police, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody. He remains in a Palm Beach County Juvenile Detention Facility.

This is the narrative written by a responding Boynton Beach Police Officer:

“On the above-mentioned date and time, BBPD officers responded to 1520 SW 8th St. in reference to an alleged robbery and shooting. The location is a parking lot for numerous businesses to include Restaurant Depot and Home Depot. Upon arrival, BBPD Officers made contact with the victims, as well as multiple witnesses. It was discovered that a vehicle, which was occupied by four victims, had been shot multiple times.

Two of the victims had been grazed by bullets, one victim grazed in the shoulder and one victim grazed in the head. Witnesses said that three B/M’s, believed to be juveniles, were seen running northbound from the parking lot and jumping the fence into the neighboring community. The victims, who were visiting from out of town, advised that they were at the location to shop at Restaurant Depot when they were flagged down by 3 B/M’s.

The victims advised that while talking to the B/M’s, one of the suspects pulled a gun and demanded money. One of the victims provided the suspects with some money from his wallet out of fear that he would be shot; however, they said the suspects wanted more money and the suspect with the gun fired a warning shot away from their direction. The driver of the victim’s vehicle said that he decided to flee and quickly accelerated the vehicle to drive eastbound. At this point the victims advised that the suspect with the gun began firing and shot multiple rounds through the vehicle, grazing two of the victims. A coffee mug that one of the victims was holding was also struck with one of the rounds.

Descriptions of the suspects were provided and video surveillance was obtained by neighboring businesses. Officers and Detectives were able to identify that one of the suspects was a resident of 220 New Lake Dr., which is in the community the suspects were seen fleeing into. Officers and Detectives responded to 220 New Lake Dr. and found the door to the apartment ajar. Officers gave commands for anybody inside of the apartment to exit. B/M/J Savon Huggins, who was seen shooting the firearm on surveillance footage, exited the apartment.

A show-up was completed with the 4 victims, who all positively identified, with one hundred percent certainty, that Muggins was the shooter.

Consent to search the apartment was provided by Huggins’ mother. Clothing from the outstanding two suspects was located in the apartment. Huggins was transported to BBPD for processing. Post Miranda, Huggins confessed to shooting at the victim’s vehicle; however, said that his intent was not to hurt anybody, but rather to shoot out the tires so the vehicle would crash. Based on the above-mentioned facts, there is probable cause to charge Huggins with four counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Firearm and one count of Discharging a Firearm in Public.”

It was not immediately clear which school suspect Huggins attends.

