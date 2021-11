To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GREAT BEAUTY. What is better than a 16th-century villa in central Rome? A 16th-century villa in central Rome that features the only known ceiling mural by Caravaggio. That treasure is set to come to auction in January with an opening bid of €471 million (about $546.3 million), the Guardian reports. The structure was built by an Italian cardinal as a hunting lodge, and is reportedly being sold as a result of an inheritance dispute following the 2018 death of its previous owner, Prince Nicolò Boncompagni Ludovisi. The painter adorned the Villa Aurora with three Roman gods around 1597, using himself as...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO