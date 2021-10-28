CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Rink Wrap: Blackhawks lose on and off the ice

By James O'Brien
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob stopped 30 of 31 shots faced during a 4-1 win over the Bruins. It’s the first time the goaltender has won each of his first five starts of a season. The win pushed the Panthers to 7-0-0 to begin the year, three wins away fro matching the longest win streak...

nhl.nbcsports.com

CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
Brad Aldrich’s Name To Be Removed From The Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks organization made a formal request last week to the Hockey Hall Of Fame to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed or “X’d” out from the Stanley Cup. Aldrich, a video coach, has his name on the Cup for being part of the Championship team of 2009-10. The recent investigation into his abhorred behavior while employed by the Blackhawks has started the conversation into removing him from the trophy and it’s now going to happen.
NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel trade almost happened; and Kravtsov wants out of Rangers organization

Last week, TSN Insider Darren Dreger updated the Jack Eichel situation and caused quite a stir. “Sources say the Eichel saga may be shifting,” he tweeted. “Ongoing discussions and additional access to Jack Eichel’s medical file has helped teams with trade interest clearly see his situation. Both sides are hopeful something can be worked out soon with one of the clubs in the mix.”
New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes Injury Makes Win Bittersweet

The New Jersey Devils won their game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. It was a 4-2 final score as they were able to hold off Seattle in their first-ever visit to the Prudential Center. It was a game that featured many different moments that were both sweet and bitter. There are going to be forks in the road all season long but a 2-0-0 start is nice.
No road trip for Ellis and more in latest on Flyers' injury front

VOORHEES, N.J. — Wednesday was a decisive day on Ryan Ellis' status for the Flyers' two-game Metropolitan Division road trip. Ellis will not join the club for its games against the Penguins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP) and the Capitals on Saturday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP). Recovering from a nagging lower-body...
10 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ first 10 games, including the Wirtzes needing to answer for the stumbling start and the importance of a healthy Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks ended their winless streak with a flourish in Monday night’s 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators at the United Center. Patrick Kane’s seventh career hat trick (ninth including the postseason) propelled the Hawks to a season high in goals. Goalie Marc-André Fleury described the win as a “gorilla” off the team’s back, and coach Jeremy Colliton said it was a huge relief. ...
NHL's Marcus Foligno Kicks Off Epic On-Ice Fight With Superman Punch

NHL winger Marcus Foligno looked less like a hockey player and more like a UFC fighter Tuesday -- 'cause he threw a WILD Superman punch to kick off an epic on-ice brawl. Foligno and Jets defenseman, Brenden Dillon, dropped the gloves in the first period of Minnesota's game against Winnipeg ... and it didn't take long for Foligno to try the famous MMA move.
NHL Rink Wrap: Struggling Canadiens face returning Kotkaniemi

Could Cam Atkinson come alive after years playing in the possibly Tortz-confined city of Columbus?. Pick your favorite explanation, but so far, he’s adding a nice bit of energy to the Flyers’ lineup. Previously, he generated a point per game in his first two Flyers appearances (one goal, one assist). Beyond those two points, Atkinson made his presence felt with a combined nine shots on goal.
NHL Rink Wrap: Canadiens finally win, Kraken lose home opener

With three points (2G, 1A) in as many games, David Perron was already off to a solid start to 2021-22. He really broke through to become the top star in the NHL on Saturday, though. Perron generated a hat trick and an assist as the Blues improved to 4-0-0 this season.
NHL Rink Wrap: Dueling hat tricks; Anderson shocks Lightning

If you like goals (and hat tricks), the Capitals and Senators had you covered. (You know the Caps and Sens were lighting up the scoreboard when a two-goal Alex Ovechkin performance gets overshadowed.) Essentially, the top NHL player for Monday comes down to emphasis. Do you go with a player...
