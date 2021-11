The Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) are on the road again in Week 8, and will face a winless Detroit Lions (0-7) team on early-Sunday afternoon. Three weeks in a row now, the Eagles have struggled through three quarters and have put in a good effort to crawl their way back into games during garbage time, but yet again, their efforts came up short last week against the Raiders. Nick Sirianni said his message to the team this week was that they need to continue to build a strong foundation, and, much like a flower, they’ll see results in time. He still has confidence in his players and coaches, but does expect some changes from the defense this week.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO