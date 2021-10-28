CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Ralph Lauren rolls out buffalo plaid for Team USA in Beijing

By LEANNE ITALIE
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tTgF_0cfKitOB00
OLY-Team USA Uniforms This combination of photos shows, from left, snowboarder Jamie Anderson, bobsledder Aja Evans and alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle modeling the Team USA Beijing winter Olympics closing ceremony uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes)

NEW YORK — (AP) — With a buffalo plaid design and a nod to sustainability, Ralph Lauren on Thursday unveiled navy blue uniforms for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremonies of the winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.

Just six months after the summer games closed in Tokyo, winter athletes are gearing up for China in February. After competition ends, they'll be parading in a hooded puffer jacket with the red-and-blue plaid front and back. It's made of recycled polyester and recycled down.

A white fleece pant for the men and fleece-lined leggings in navy for the women, along with gloves and sturdy boots, were also made with recycled polyester. The athletes will wear a turtleneck sweater in the same blue adorned with the American flag and the Olympic rings in white.

The sweater is made of responsibly sourced U.S. wool, the company said. That effort goes in hand with a Ralph Lauren promise to use only recycled wool or U.S. wool certified to meet the Responsible Wool Standard by 2025.

“We are highly invested in scaling sustainability solutions that have the potential to significantly reduce our and the wider industry’s impact,” chief branding and innovation officer David Lauren said in a statement.

In all, every piece was made in the U.S. Ralph Lauren has been an official outfitter of Team USA since 2008. The closing ceremony uniforms were unveiled 100 days out from the start of the Beijing Games.

The gear for fans evoking the Beijing designs went on sale Thursday at Ralphlauren.com, from red plaid duffels and backpacks to white puffer jackets in a bold Olympic ring print. There are tracksuits in the same graphic print and a range of hats, warmup gear and the same tie ankle boots in red or white that will be on the feet of Team USA.

A portion of proceeds from consumer sales of the collection supports the U.S. teams. More will go on sale pegged to the design of opening ceremony uniforms, to be rolled out after the new year.

Two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson, a snowboarder who is among Ralph Lauren's athlete ambassadors, was thrilled with the parade look as she prepares for an attempted three-peat. She also has a silver medal.

“I was just saying how cozy this jacket is,” the 31-year-old told The Associated Press at Ralph Lauren's Madison Avenue showroom. “It just feels really good. Like, quality. You know they're going to last forever, which is awesome.”

The jacket's inside pocket was a hit.

Anderson spent her pandemic year cross-training in Whistler, Canada — her base. The down time helped her dig into surfing, mountain biking and skateboarding.

“Beijing doesn’t have the best snow in the world, unfortunately, but you kind of work with what you have and do your best,” she said. “Hopefully, the snow gods will come through.”

For slopestyle, she'll head to runs she can't wait to try at the Genting Resort Secret Garden in the mountain town of Zhangjiakou City.

Bobsledder Aja Evans, who earned bronze in Sochi in 2014, retired after competing in 2018 in Pyeongchang, but she couldn't stay away.

“In retiring I needed to take a step back and just figure out who I was as a person,” said the 33-year-old Evans. “So much of my adult life had been tied to my Olympic journey, and you get a little kind of confused as far as what you want to do.”

What she wants to do, she said, is continue to work with the children in her community on the south side of Chicago as she lives out her passion.

“I want to inspire and uplift,” Evans said.

As for the uniforms, she said: “I'm loving the plaid. It gives me a sort of ski resort vibe.”

Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who competes in alpine, is heading to his second Olympics in search of his first medal. Skiing, the Vermonter said, is in his blood.

“My whole family, we were all skiers growing up. My grandfather had a small little ski area, just a tow rope and a T-bar. I was the youngest of my cousins and we all just kind of grew up loving it,” he said.

The plaid, said the 29-year-old, speaks to home.

“Yeah, in Vermont we have a good variety of plaid," Cochran-Siegle smiled. “I have a good number of flannels.”

___

Follow Leanne Italie on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Pops in Red Heels With Sleek White Midi Dress at WSJ Innovator Awards

Emily Ratajkowski brought a punch to her sleek red carpet style at the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York City on Monday. While posing outside the Awards, the model wore a white Khaite midi dress. The number featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, as well as a twisted bodice and allover ruching. Ratajkowski kept her accessories minimal to make her look the focal point, only accessorizing with her wedding ring and a slouchy brown leather clutch — also by Khaite. For footwear, Ratajkowski gave her look a bold pop of color with deep red leather open-toed mules. The pair featured leather uppers, as well as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WANE-TV

Here’s what Team USA will wear in Beijing

Ralph Lauren has unveiled navy blue uniforms for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremonies of the winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing. Just six months after the summer games closed in Tokyo, winter athletes are gearing up for China in February. After competition ends, they’ll be parading in a hooded puffer jacket with the red-and-blue plaid on the front and made of recycled polyester and recycled down.
APPAREL
The Independent

Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA outfits for Beijing Winter Olympics after calls for designer to be replaced

Ralph Lauren has unveiled the closing ceremony uniforms it has designed for Team USA to wear at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite calls for the designer to be replaced as the official outfitter.On Thursday, the fashion brand, which has been creating outfits for Team USA Olympians and Paralympians since 2008, unveiled the closing ceremony uniforms the country’s best athletes will be wearing on social media.“In anticipation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2022, Polo Ralph Lauren proudly unveils the official @TeamUSA Closing Ceremony uniforms,” the brand tweeted alongside a photo of Olympians including snowboarder Jamie Anderson, figure skater Jason Brown,...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
Sourcing Journal

Ralph Lauren Makes Play for Regenerative American-Grown Cotton

Ralph Lauren and the Soil Health Institute have launched a program to help U.S. cotton farmers implement regenerative practices. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
AGRICULTURE
NBC Sports

Team USA athletes to know ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics

The Olympic torch was passed on at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo two months ago, but it’s already time to turn our attention to the upcoming Winter Olympics. The 2022 Beijing Olympics begin in just 100 days. The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics created an even shorter turnaround than usual between the Summer and Winter Games.
SPORTS
Vogue Magazine

Introducing Sanoë, Where ’90s Ralph Lauren Meets Bavarian Trachten

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s “not not your grandmother’s jacket,” says Sabrina Burda and Noelle Pallais of their new label Sanoë’s signature items—Tyrolean-style outwear with modern-day wearability. Specializing in impeccably tailored jackets and blazers, their line officially launches today on Sanoë-collection.com and shopRAClifestyle.com with three styles: The Annabelle (a short cropped jacket), The Camille (a mid blazer length), and The Bettina (a coat). Each is offered in a myriad of plush velvets alongside classic textures and prints like wool herringbone and plaid that draw inspiration from ’90s Ralph Lauren equestrian style and Burda’s native Bavaria, where traditional “trachten” jackets have been worn for centuries.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lauren
Person
Ralph Lauren
chainstoreage.com

Ralph Lauren back in black

Ralph Lauren Corp. swung to a profit in its second quarter as it continued its drive to increase its prices. Maintaining its first-quarter momentum, the luxury apparel retailer reported net income of $193.3 million, or $2.57 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 25, after a loss of $39.1 million, or $0.53 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $2.62 per share, easily topping analysts’ estimates of $2.00.
BUSINESS
WWD

Patrice Louvet Sees Ralph Lauren Momentum Despite Headwinds

Click here to read the full article. The pony is on the move. Ralph Lauren Corp. charged back from last year’s lockdowns in the fiscal second quarter — and now Patrice Louvet is looking to maintain that momentum in the face of inflationary pressure and supply chain turmoil.More from WWDBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged PerformanceRalph Lauren to Become Official Outfitter of the Australian Open'Very Ralph' Screening in Paris “All in all, our game plan is just to run the play using the plan we have while mitigating the headwinds,” Louvet, president and chief executive officer, told WWD. Ralph Lauren — like...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Team Usa#Buffalo Plaid For#Navy#American#Ralphlauren Com
WWD

Drone Displays Are Part of Ralph Lauren’s Holiday Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Lauren is in the holiday spirit. The company is introducing a new global campaign today designed to celebrate a return to festive dressing.More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021Halloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged Performance The campaign, which features the holiday collection for men, women and children, will be featured online and in stores, the latter of which will share the message through everything from specialized regional events to pop-up hospitality offerings. This month, Ralph Lauren will host a series of holiday-themed drone light shows in select...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Serena Williams’ Best Street Style Looks

Serena Williams may have made a name for herself through her tennis career, but she’s also embraces fashion with gusto. In addition to collaborating with longtime outfitter Nike for her on-court looks, the star athlete has a namesake clothing label that makes dresses, tops, pants and denim. Williams herself often models Nike looks as well as her own Serena line on the street. In June 2021, the 40-year-old mom was snapped at her hotel in Paris sporting a black Nike athletic top with white piping and leggings with Nike sneakers featuring hits of neon green and silver. In May 2021, while stepping out...
TENNIS
Fast Company

9 fall boots that are perfect for office and home

Are your boots made for walking? No, seriously. In 2020, following the height of the pandemic, analysts reported a dramatic dip in sales of dress shoes. Heels and the like appeared to be making a comeback this summer, but that doesn’t mean we’re ready to sacrifice comfort. The best shoes these days combine fashion-forward aesthetics with behind-the-scenes engineering to keep our feet feeling good.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Public Lands and Canada Goose Reveal New Stores + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 1, 2021: Dick’s Sporting Goods announced its second Public Lands store, located in Columbus, Ohio, will open on Nov. 5. The second storefront for the retail giant’s outdoor arm consumes 60,000 square feet of retail space and features a 30-foot rock wall as well as an in-store gear repair and rental department. Also, in addition to the outdoor and lifestyle apparel, footwear, and equipment it will stock, it will house shops dedicated to biking, camping, fishing, paddling, climbing, running...
COLUMBUS, OH
SPY

The Most Stylish Bomber Jackets for Men Trying To Keep Cool in Cold Weather

Some of the best bomber jackets of 2021 were just recently released, but bombers have been around for several years. Like many staples of the men’s fashion world, they originated as military apparel. Ace American pilots wore bomber jackets to keep them warm in high altitudes. They were so easy to wear that those pilots wore them on their off-hours, and they quickly crossed over into civilian wear. The MA-1 Bomber Jacket (that’s its name) caught the eye of menswear designers, and the next thing you know James Dean was wearing a red one in Rebel Without a Cause. Back in...
APPAREL
Metro International

Ralph Lauren raises full-year revenue outlook on luxury demand rebound

(Reuters) -Ralph Lauren Corp raised its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, signaling strong demand for high-end apparel entering the holiday season, even as surging freight costs pinch the company’s profit margins. The luxury goods industry has bounced back sharply this year from pandemic-driven weakness in 2020, as consumers return to socializing and splurging on their wardrobes. Ralph Lauren’s European peers, including LVMH, Brunello Cucinelli and Hermes, have also reported strong increases in sales, despite concerns of a slowdown in Asia and scarce tourist shopping- a key source of revenue for the sector.
BUSINESS
The Independent

8 best men’s boots that are warm, supportive and easy to break in

Having the right footwear is crucial as the colder, wetter weather sets in. Trainers and casual shoes reign supreme for much of the year, but when it comes to autumn and winter, it’s all about the boots.A good pair of boots will offer increased protection from the elements, additional support to the ankle and provide greater traction on slippery ground. It’s not all about the practicalities though – boots look great too, and the right pair can really compliment your winter wardrobe.How we testedWe spent a month reviewing boots from trusted brands to bring you a tightly curated selection of...
APPAREL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
69K+
Followers
77K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy