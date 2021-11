Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. COVID-19 cases and deaths have been plunging around the world, but the pandemic’s after-effects are far from over. The ability of vaccinations to outpace variants is an open question. The geopolitical fallout is uncharted. The economic ripple effects remain unknown. What is clear is that we are entering a distinct historical period: the Pandemic Era, shaped by the impact of COVID. Like other defining events such as wars and economic crises, it will create new leaders and laggards in the marketplace.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO