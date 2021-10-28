CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: Be wary of religious objections to vaccines

Cover picture for the articleAfter the deaths of more than 737,000 U.S. citizens — and counting — we all know too well that COVID-19 kills. We also know that it’s spread in workplaces, and that vaccines are the single most important means to control it, there and everywhere else. This is why it...

Fortune

Supreme Court allows COVID vaccine mandate without religious exemptions

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to order Maine to allow religious exemptions to its new requirement that health-care workers be inoculated against COVID-19. Over three dissents the high court rejected a group of workers and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Everyone required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to implement the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House announced during a briefing on Thursday. That means their employees will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
PHARMACEUTICALS
arcamax.com

Commentary: Rethinking the border 'crisis'

Though often called a “crisis,” what’s happening at the U.S-Mexico border can be more accurately described as an ongoing tragedy, a national shame and a violation of human rights. That’s how history will remember it, at least. The numbers — and images — are stark. Right now, we’re seeing record...
IMMIGRATION
West Central Tribune

Christina Moniodis: COVID vaccine mandates test the limits of religious exemptions

In extending a temporary restraining order on mandating COVID-19 vaccines for New York health care workers who raised religious exemptions, a judge made clear that the court did not determine that the health care workers qualify for a religious exemption. Rather, the court found, the workers have a federally protected right to seek such an exemption.
RELIGION
ksl.com

US Supreme Court rejects religious challenge to Maine vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday turned away health care workers seeking a religious exemption to Maine's COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the latest battle over vaccination to reach the justices. The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, rejected a request made by nine unnamed plaintiffs who identified...
CONGRESS & COURTS
philosophynews.com

Religious Exemptions for COVID Vaccinations

Some people are attempting to avoid mandatory vaccination by requesting an exemption on religious grounds. These mandates range from those set by employers to those set by governments. While those more cynical than I might think that many people are trying to use the religious exemption tactic in bad faith, this matter is philosophically interesting. As always, I will endeavor to consistently apply principles that I have argued for in other essays. As a general point, if a religious exemption is being seriously considered to a mandate, then it is worth considering whether the mandate is justified at all. While not all mandates have the force of law, they presumably do involve a coercive element—otherwise there would not be any need for an exemption. In the case of employer mandates, the coercive element can extend up to firing the employee for a failure to comply with the mandate. My general principles governing such coercive elements include the critical requirement that the coercion be warranted and that what is being coerced is both effective and ethically acceptable. If a person’s religious objection would warrant exempting them from the mandate, then this would seem to indicate that the mandate fails to meet these conditions. Put a bit crudely, allowing an exemption would be like saying “this is important enough to warrant compelling people unless they have strong beliefs about not complying.” This would also apply to what people call philosophical objections as well. But this characterization can be seen as unfair and perhaps even something of a straw man. So, let us turn to a better justification for exemption. As I have argued in other essays, I usually follow the principle of harm when it comes to public policy and large-scale decision making. On this view, a mandate would be warranted on utilitarian grounds: if the mandate does more good than evil, it would be morally acceptable. This approach does allow for exceptions by considering the relative harm. . .
RELIGION
Reuters

New EEOC guidance focuses on religious exemptions from vaccine mandates

(Reuters) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has provided further insight into when companies must exempt workers from COVID-19 vaccine mandates for religious reasons, an issue that has already spurred closely watched litigation. The EEOC on Monday updated guidance it first issued at the outset of the pandemic to clarify...
HEALTH
Chicago Tribune

NorthShore workers sue hospital system, citing religious objections to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Fourteen employees of NorthShore University HealthSystem are suing the hospital system, alleging that NorthShore won’t let them keep their jobs because of their religious objections to getting COVID-19 vaccines. Liberty Counsel, which describes itself as a Christian ministry that advocates for religious freedom, is representing the 14 NorthShore employees in the lawsuit, which it filed on ...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Iowan

Iowa bill defining medical and religious vaccine exemptions moves to House floor

The Iowa House State Government Committee introduced a bill that defines medical and religious COVID-19 vaccine exemption and makes those fired from work for not complying with vaccine mandates eligible for unemployment benefits. The bill allows anyone to claim a medical or religious exemption from the vaccine, and it doesn’t...
IOWA STATE
Grand Forks Herald

Fate uncertain for religious exemptions to vaccine mandates

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A lawyer representing more than 100 Mayo Clinic employees seeking religious exemptions to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination believes the health care industry will soon face lawsuits for denial of such requests. In late September, Minneapolis attorney Gregory Erickson filed a suit against a collection of large providers on...
ROCHESTER, MN
hillcountrynews.com

Commentary: DeSantis elevates vaccine antics to theater of the absurd

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has been competing with his counterpart in Texas, Greg Abbott, to see who can be more adept at replacing sound public policy-making with political theatrics in the …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance...
HEALTH
Natchez Democrat

Employers wary of new vaccine mandate

NATCHEZ — A new COVID-19 vaccine mandate could create additional challenges for businesses, local employers said. Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly, according to a mandate issued by President Joe Biden on Thursday.
NATCHEZ, MS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Center Square

Parson issues executive order on federal vaccine mandate to protect an individual's religious objection, medical restriction

(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday issued an executive order prohibiting Missouri's executive branch from compelling or penalizing anyone to comply with any federal mandates for the COVID-19 vaccination if individuals have a religious objection or a medical restriction. The executive order stated federal vaccine mandates...
PUBLIC HEALTH

