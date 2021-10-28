CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
METALLICA To Teach Class On Being A Band

Cover picture for the articleMasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that METALLICA will teach a class on being a band. In celebration of the group's 40th anniversary and as the first rock band to teach on MasterClass, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich,...

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Says The Only Time He Ever Drank Alcohol On Tour Was With Late PANTERA Guitarist DIMEBAG

During an appearance on MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn's "No Fuckin' Regrets With Robb Flynn" podcast, former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist reflected on the one and only time that he consumed an alcoholic beverage while on the road. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The only time I ever had a drink — the only time — is we were on tour, it was [Marilyn Manson's] 'Mechanical Animals' tour, and PANTERA would always come. As you know, here they come. And it was really late, so I was in bed; I was curled up [in my bunk] sleeping. And we had to get to the next city. And they were, like, 'Okay, we've gotta go.' And Dime's [PANTERA guitarist 'Dimebag' Darrell Abbott], like, 'I'm not leaving until we do one more shot.' And so they were, like, 'Okay, let's do another shot.' He goes, 'Go get 5. He's gotta do a shot.' [They were, like], 'He doesn't drink.' [And Dime said], 'I'm not leaving until he gets out here and takes a shot.' And so I had to get up — 'cause I wanted to go too. And it was that 'Black Tooth [Grin]'," John 5 said, referencing Dimebag's signature drink, named after a lyric from MEGADETH's "Sweating Bullets", which was essentially a double shot of Seagram's 7 and a double shot of Crown Royal tossed over ice (or not) and splashed with just enough Coca-Cola to give it a darkened hue. "So I drank that and I thought I got stabbed in the stomach… But that was the only time I ever had a drink."
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

METAL HALL OF FAME Launches All-Star Charity Single

Top musicians and producers throughout the industry are joining forces with the Metal Hall Of Fame to launch the "Metal Hall Of Fame All-Stars", a charity CD to help bring free music programs to special needs children isolated by the COVID lockdown. The first single from the "Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars" charity CD will be released October 31, 2021 and is titled "Attack Of The Witch". It will be available as streaming digital download at Bandcamp for $1.00.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch RANDY RHOADS's Induction Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

Legendary Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads was posthumously inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 2021 ceremony. Rhoads, who played in Ozzy's band four decades ago, received the Musical Excellence Award at this year's event, which was held yesterday (Saturday, October 30) at Cleveland, Ohio's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SCORPIONS Unveil 'Rock Believer' Album Cover Artwork

SCORPIONS have unveiled the cover artwork for their 19th studio album, "Rock Believer", which will be issued on February 25, 2022 (postponed from the previously announced February 11). The LP's first single, "Peacemaker" will arrive tomorrow (Thursday, November 4), with the accompanying music video following a day later. During the...
antiMUSIC

Metallica Share 'Frankenstein' Jam For Halloween

(hennemusic) Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo are sharing video of their jam of the 1972 Edgar Winter Group instrumental classic, "Frankenstein", in time for Halloween. "No tricks, just a treat," shared the duo on Twitter via the band's Blackened American Whiskey brand. "Frankenstein" appeared on the Edgar...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ZAKK WYLDE Reportedly Plays On Every Song On Upcoming OZZY OSBOURNE Album

Zakk Wylde reportedly plays on every song on the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne album. The guitarist, who has been a member of Ozzy's solo band on and off for nearly 35 years, was excluded from the legendary heavy metal singer's 2020 LP "Ordinary Man", which was the first Osbourne effort to be produced by Andrew Watt.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

RIVAL SONS Have A New Album 'Almost In The Can'

In a recent interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", RIVAL SONS guitarist Scott Holiday spoke about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the follow-up to 2019's "Feral Roots" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have a record almost in the can right now. We're pretty much done. It's just really difficult. Our dear friend Dave Cobb, our longtime producer, is a busy man, and he's only gotten busier and harder to nail down. So with everything, between all the protocol and COVID stuff and finding time with him, and now he's out on tour with Chris Stapleton where he plays acoustic guitar part time, we're just looking for our window to jump back in and wrap it up. And I'm hoping we can do that in January. One more session we're gonna have and we're gonna put a bow on it and get that out to everybody. I think we have a really great record kind of just about there."
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Releases Cinematic Music Video For 'Land Of The Misfit Toys'

ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 has released a cinematic music video for his solo song "Land Of The Misfit Toys". The clip is set in 1980 and tells the tale of a young John Lowery who stumbles into a haunted house and becomes possessed by an entity. This entity gradually turns him into the guitar-shredding face-painted icon we all now know as John 5.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JUDAS PRIEST Launches 'Guide To Heavy Metal' Interactive Web Experience

British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST have launched a unique web activation called Judas Priest's Guide To Heavy Metal. The graphic novel-inspired interactive web experience, allows you to explore six chapters of storytelling, guitar tutorials, video question-and-answer sessions and more that show you how to become the ultimate metal maniac. Headphones are recommended for the full experience.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

TRIVIUM To Open For METALLICA At 'Intimate' Florida Concert

TRIVIUM will open for METALLICA at the heavy metal giants' "intimate" concert tomorrow night (Thursday, November 4) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets for the 7,000-seat-theater show went on on July 30 and quickly sold out. Earlier today, METALLICA announced TRIVIUM's...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

HALESTORM Shares 'Unplugged' Version Of Latest Single 'Back From The Dead'

HALESTORM has released an "unplugged" version of the band's latest single, "Back From The Dead". You can check it out below. Released in August, "Back From The Dead" is taken from HALESTORM's upcoming fifth full-length album, due in 2022. Directed by Dustin Haney (Noah Cyrus, Luke Combs) and produced by Revolution Pictures, the song's official music video features frontwoman Lzzy Hale and the rest of the band in a morgue and cemetery somewhere between life and death.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Drops Music Video For New Song 'End Of Days'

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY has released the official music video for the song "End Of Days". The track is taken from the band's upcoming 11th studio album, "Doom Crew Inc.", which is due on November 26 via MNRK Heavy (formerly eOne Music). The "End Of Days" video features Zakk's Burger House...
audacy.com

Someone turned Metallica into a disco band with Leo Sayer mashup

Whenever a band attempts to change their style, it’s a guarantee some of their most loyal fans will be upset, calling them sellouts for the change. This is something Metallica has dealt with for seemingly their entire career. However, the band can’t be blamed for the latest reason fans are upset, as someone has turned Metallica into a disco band thanks to a mashup that has gone viral.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

"Street Lethal"

While arguably more celebrated in the world of compulsory satin tour jackets than in the metal mainstream, Sweden's CRAZY LIXX have made a mockery of the notion that '80s glam metal is a stale idea. There are certainly plenty of bands peddling something similar, but the mighty H.E.A.T. aside, no one nails the sound and vibe of the days when DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE ruled the planet better than these spandex upstarts. "Street Lethal" is the band's seventh studio album, and while lesser talents would be battling with the law of diminishing creative returns at this point, CRAZY LIXX sound fresher than ever here, armed with some killer songs that boast a cutting-edge production sheen that offsets what is an otherwise defiantly retro experience.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

STATIC-X Releases GODZILLA-Inspired Music Video For 'Terminator Oscillator'

STATIC-X has released the official music video for the song "Terminator Oscillator". The track is taken from the band's latest album "Project Regeneration Vol. 1", which came out in July 2020. "Terminator Oscillator" has become a fan favorite and the Godzilla-inspired music video was directed by Edsel Dope and co-directed...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BEAST IN BLACK Releases 'Hardcore' Music Video

BEAST IN BLACK, the Helsinki, Finland-based metal group led by former BATTLE BEAST guitarist Anton Kabanen, released its third album, "Dark Connection", last Friday (October 29). The official music video for the LP's third single, "Hardcore", can be seen below. Kabanen comments: "Welcome to the next century. Dark connections and...
