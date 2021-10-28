CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LZ Granderson: Chappelle's a victim only of his own poor judgment

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a good 10-year stretch, from 1981 to 1991, in which Eddie Murphy was arguably the most successful comedian on the planet. And he spent a significant chunk of that decade making fun of gay men. A decade, mind you, that also ran concurrently with the height of...

Slate

Dave Chappelle Accomplished Exactly What He Wanted To

Dave Chappelle is getting plenty of heat for his latest Netflix special, The Closer. Chappelle’s 72-minute bit is squarely aimed at setting the record straight after being widely criticized for his previous specials in which he belittles trans people, gay people, and survivors of sexual violence. He says this is his intention right at the start. We should take him at his word. His routine—controversial as it is—accomplished exactly what he set out to do.
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's The Closer receives a negative review in his hometown Yellow Springs, Ohio newspaper from a Black trans woman

"This is prob the only negative review of the Chappelle that leaves a mark, in part b/c it's in his hometown Yellow Springs News, an outlet that has never profiled him," The New York Times' Jason Zinoman tweets of the review in the Yellow Springs News. "'we are very protective of Dave,' its editor once told me. It ran as a letter to the editor." The review, titled "Dave Chappelle’s views on gender are problematic and hurtful," was written by Iden Crockett, a Black transgender woman who lives in the village of Yellow Springs. "I don’t know how a white person views blackface because I am not a white person," writes Crockett. "I can infer, from the reactions of the white people that I am close to, that they feel the same way that I do. Mr. Chappelle and the people that he is defending know how they feel when they see a transgender woman. They do not know how it feels to be a transgender woman hearing influential people make these sorts of statements. They could infer, if they felt like doing so, how we felt about it by observing our reactions. My reaction to hearing my life, my day-to-day existence, compared casually to one of the most infamous and widely condemned racist traditions in the country, was shock. It was outrage. It was heartbreak. Knowing that this is the way people in my community — and possibly now the entire country — see me has absolutely broken my heart...By endorsing the worldview of trans-exclusionary feminism and comparing trans female existence to performing in blackface, Dave Chappelle has told me, and the world, how it feels to be Dave Chappelle when he sees a trans woman. He told me that he feels that I am deliberately mocking women in order to reinforce the view of them as inferior."
sacramentosun.com

Won't bend to anyone's demands: Dave Chappelle maintains his stand

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): After facing huge backlash over his Netflix special 'The Closer', comedian Dave Chappelle has finally addressed the controversy in a new stand-up video. In the video, Chappelle remained unapologetic about the special. He said that he has no problem meeting the transgender community but he...
Fox News

They Want To Control His Thinking But Chappelle Isn't Blinking

As seen on Gutfeld! Chairman of American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp, Writer and Comedian Joe Devito, co-Hosts of the Tyrus and Timpf podcast Tyrus and Kat Timpf discuss women’s fear of cis-gendered men. Later, the panel weighs in on Dave Chappelle’s terms to meet with transgender Netflix workers. Follow Greg...
San Francisco Chronicle

Call out Dave Chappelle's transphobia, but don't erase his critiques of LGBTQ racism

As Dave Chappelle takes center stage Thursday night at San Francisco’s Chase Center, I can’t say I’ll be as excited as I used to be. As a Black man who grew up a half-hour from the comedian’s Ohio hometown, I have long identified with his blistering critiques of racism. His comedy, at its best, reveals biting truths about the African American experience and, for Black people, wrings laughter from the pain of discrimination.
