Facebook is changing its commerce policies to try to curb an illegal practice that was brought to light in a documentary eight months ago. In February, the BBC investigation "Our World: Selling the Amazon" uncovered that people were illegally selling plots of Brazil's Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace. Now, Facebook is "announcing measures to curb attempts to sell land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace," the company said in a blog post on Friday.

INTERNET ・ 27 DAYS AGO