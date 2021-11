You and I are unique in that for over most of a 1/3 of a century we have represented the people of West Virginia, although most of your service has been at a much higher level, including governor and U.S. Senator. We started in the 1980s in the WV House of Delegates. Both of us, about the same age, have an appreciation for what West Virginia stands for, that our constituents believe in our 1863 motto, “Mountaineers are Always Free”. We are an independent, freedom-loving people, not wanting excessive government dependency or control over our lives.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO