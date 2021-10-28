CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Gov. Newsom must deliver on testing unvaccinated state workers

Cover picture for the articleSo much for leading by example. In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a mandate that state workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. It was absolutely the right thing to do in order to quell the pandemic. But, as Californians have too often come to expect, the governor is...

