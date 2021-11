The 59th-annual Halifax Art Festival, to be held Nov. 6 and 7, has a brand new layout! The city of Daytona Beach has redesigned Beach Street reducing it from our previous four lanes to two lanes. Our beautiful median of palm trees remains. This year, we will be including City Island as well as Beach Street with Magnolia Avenue providing our artists and shoppers with a centralized new layout.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO