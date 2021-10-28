Decorating your dorm for Halloween: best tips and tricks

Celts of the past started their new year on Nov. 1. Rather than watching the ball drop in New York, the Celts believed that spirits would visit the world of the living. The dead would cause distraught on crops. In modern times, we understand this to be the natural shifting of season to fall. In order to calm the spirits, the Celts burned animals and crops in “bone fires” (the origin of “bonfires”), their version of providing treats. However, the ghostly presence was believed to increase the ability to make predictions about the future. Fortune tells would dress in animal-skin costumes and try their luck in foretelling the upcoming year. However, it’s doubtful they were able to tell the impacts their traditions would leave on the world.

