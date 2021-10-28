Ricci/Krown, City Country City (Gulf Coast Records)

With three previous full-length B.B. King biographies still circulating, a handful of well researched box sets and any number of comprehensive B.B. King CD compilations, plus extensive stories about the man’s life in any number of publications, even the most ardent blues aficionados has to ask themselves, “What more can a writer discover about B.B. King’s life and career, or add/subtract from his legacy?” Turns out quite a bit according to Daniel De Vise. First of all, this is the first biography to be published after King’s death in 2015 and details his sad last years on earth. De Vise doesn’t disregard his earliest years though. The book reveals new details about King and living in the stark poverty during the Depression years in the rural Mississippi Delta. Obviously, at an early age he found the guitar. His style developed from listening to various sources—including Charlie Christian and even Django Reinhardt—as well as hands-on teachers like Robert Lockwood Jr. and King’s cousin, the legendary Bukka White. In the end though, King developed a single-note technique that would be his signature when he began making records in 1949. De Vise points out once King began recording, for the next 50 years he basically lived out of a suitcase. In the early 1950s, hits like “Three O’clock Blues,” “You Upset Me Baby” and “Sweet Sixteen” sent him on an endless pursuit of one-nighters. During his heyday, King and his bands played as many as 340 dates a year. In those days, King’s domain was “the chitlin’ circuit,” clubs in the South and venues in Northern cities where African Americans migrated to after World War II.

