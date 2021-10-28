CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricci/Krown, City Country City (Gulf Coast Records)

By Jay Mazza
Cover picture for the articleThe title cut of harmonica man/vocalist Jason Ricci and organ whiz Joe Krown’s debut recording as a duo, City Country City, opens with one of Krown’s trademark organ swells evoking the majestic ethereality of gospel. But the tune quickly morphs into something else—sharp bursts of Ricci’s harmonica followed by long tones...

Analog Brass Band, Songs From the Protest Route (Independent)

At this point in the long history of New Orleans music, it probably isn’t necessary to announce that your band isn’t “from” New Orleans as long as you wear your influences well. After all as Ernie K-Doe famously asserted, “I’m not sure, but I’m almost positive all music comes from New Orleans.”
Dining Out: Mister Mao

Walking into Mister Mao, the newest addition to Uptown’s dining scene at 4501 Tchoupitoulas Street, you feel as if you’re in another world. The first thing you notice upon entering is a gorgeous mural by artist Margie Tillman Ayers that takes up an entire wall. The picture of two tigers makes you feel as if you’re about to go on an exotic culinary adventure.
Quick Country App Exclusive: See George Strait in Minneapolis!

One of the greatest musicians of all time is coming to Minnesota for a huge show at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Now, a setlist from the George Strait is all you need for a memorable night, but this concert also features two amazing opening acts. Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton are joining the King of Country for what will surely be an epic concert!
O.V. Wright, A Nickel And A Nail and Ace of Spades (Real Gone Music)

Hailing from Memphis, like most great soul artists, Wright started out singing gospel and he could worry a note like no other singer. Case and point is the opener, “Don’t Let My Baby Ride,” a shameless rework of the Thunderbolt of the Mid West, Brother Joe May’s “Don’t Let the Devil Ride.” If Wright’s arrangement sounds familiar, it’s because the rhythm section played a similar, catchy one they coped from a Slim Harpo session they had recently worked on. Likewise “Born All Over” came right out of church. What can one say about “Ace of Spades” and who couldn’t listen to Wright’s signature back-to-back for an hour? But to underline the slapdash approach of Back Beat, owned by the notorious Houston gangster Don Robey, and the label’s eagerness to get the album out, they included “Eight Men, Four Women” here. It’s a great song and a hit, but it was recorded five years before this LP was released and the song was on both of Wright’s previous albums, which also sported equally unimaginative covers. Side two begins with “I Can’t Take It,” which couldn’t have been more emotive. If you ever lose someone you love, this song will take you to another place. The next track is “Afflicted,” a song that caused an unexpected reaction in New Orleans. The song was getting heavy airplay on Black radio stations here and it created a demand for an “Afflicted” single, but it existed only on LP.
Daniel De Vise, King of the Blues: The Rise and Reign of B.B. King (Atlantic Monthly Press)

With three previous full-length B.B. King biographies still circulating, a handful of well researched box sets and any number of comprehensive B.B. King CD compilations, plus extensive stories about the man’s life in any number of publications, even the most ardent blues aficionados has to ask themselves, “What more can a writer discover about B.B. King’s life and career, or add/subtract from his legacy?” Turns out quite a bit according to Daniel De Vise. First of all, this is the first biography to be published after King’s death in 2015 and details his sad last years on earth. De Vise doesn’t disregard his earliest years though. The book reveals new details about King and living in the stark poverty during the Depression years in the rural Mississippi Delta. Obviously, at an early age he found the guitar. His style developed from listening to various sources—including Charlie Christian and even Django Reinhardt—as well as hands-on teachers like Robert Lockwood Jr. and King’s cousin, the legendary Bukka White. In the end though, King developed a single-note technique that would be his signature when he began making records in 1949. De Vise points out once King began recording, for the next 50 years he basically lived out of a suitcase. In the early 1950s, hits like “Three O’clock Blues,” “You Upset Me Baby” and “Sweet Sixteen” sent him on an endless pursuit of one-nighters. During his heyday, King and his bands played as many as 340 dates a year. In those days, King’s domain was “the chitlin’ circuit,” clubs in the South and venues in Northern cities where African Americans migrated to after World War II.
Leftover Salmon, Brand New Good Old Days (Compass Records)

Not many bands can claim that it sprouted an entire genre, but Leftover Salmon can. The Colorado-based aggregation, led by founding members Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt, planted the seeds of. jamgrass 32 years ago and has influenced such kindred spirits as Yonder Mountain String Band and Trampled By Turtles.
Black Music Collective donates funds to Dillard and Xavier music programs for Hurricane Ida recovery

The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective (BMC), in partnership with Amazon Music, have selected two historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in New Orleans to each receive a $10,000 donation for musical equipment as part of the organizations’ ongoing partnership to provide students at HBCUs the opportunity to learn all facets of the music industry. The donation fund—first announced with the BMC and Amazon partnership in February—have been awarded to Dillard University and Xavier University of Louisiana. The selected HBCUs were impacted by Hurricane Ida and will utilize the funds to replace students’ musical equipment that was damaged or destroyed during the storm.
Seán Johnson & The Wild Lotus Band premiere new song, ‘Mystery’

From Bhakti Fest to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Seán Johnson & The Wild Lotus Band captivate people’s hearts with their soulful, imaginative music. The New Orleans-based trio includes vocalist/harmonium player/lyricist and band founder Seán Johnson, bassist/guitarist Alvin Young and singer/percussionist Gwendolyn Colman. Their music merges conscious lyrics, sacred chants from around the world, and roots, rock, gospel and global grooves. Their dynamic sound has won over widespread fans worldwide through inclusion on several Putumayo World Music compilations. They are favorite headliners on the main stages ofmusic festivals nationwide, and have played the hallowed stages of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on multiple occasions.
SPECIAL OFFER: 300 for 300 Years Book + 3-CD Set

300 Songs For 300 Years PLUS a three-CD set of classic New Orleans music!. “…this isn’t a book you simply read. Instead, every song chronicled begs to be heard… And although the title is 300 Songs for 300 Years, that’s actually an understatement, because once you start learning the rich history of these songs, you’ll want to listen to various versions of them as they’re sung and played by various artists who’ve recorded them over decades laced with triumph, challenge, and, of course pain. From Louis Armstrong’s “Heebie Jeebies” and Jelly Roll Morton’s “Black Bottom Stomp” to “Such a Night” by Dr. John, and Hurray for the Riff Raff’s “The Body Electric;” whether you adore New Orleans and its music, are simply curious about it, or are somewhere in the middle, you’ll be glad you invested in this treasure of a book.”
6t’9 Pumpkin Parade welcomes participants of all ages for Halloween procession

The 6t’9 Social Aid & Pleasure Club will roll from Treme into the French Quarter on Saturday, October 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. The satirical, family-oriented group will accept dues-paying participants at Little People’s Place, 1226 Barracks Street, or the starting point of parade, at 1020 Henriette Delille Street, beginning at 3 p.m. on October 30. The costumed procession will include the Northside Skull and Bone Gang, the Spirit of the Fi Yi Yi Mardi Gras Indian chief, and New Orleans Baby Dolls.
Holt Cemetery filled to capacity say advocates for historic burial ground

Wake, a nonprofit organization which helps the community access affordable funeral and burial services, and Our Mammy’s, a historical research and genealogy service which provides community education about Black cemeteries, are teaming up on All Saints Day, Monday, November 1, to highlight conditions at Holt Cemetery. Holt Cemetery, a city-owned...
