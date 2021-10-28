CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Court Digest

 8 days ago

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — A grand jury on Tuesday returned an eight-count indictment against two law enforcement officers in connection with the 2016 killing of a man shot 76 times during an attempted fugitive arrest in the Atlanta area. Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the U.S....

legalnews.com

legalnews.com

National Roundup

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury on Friday awarded more than $25 million to a man who sued the city of Chicago and two police detectives after being wrongfully convicted of murder and spending nearly 23 years in jail. Eddie Bolden was freed from prison in 2016, two years after...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Heather Mack: FBI arrests ‘suitcase killer’ as she arrives back in US after release from Bali jail

The FBI has arrested “suitcase killer” Heather Mack as she arrived back in the United States following her release from a Bail prison.Mack was taken into custody at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as she and boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were indicted in Illinois on charges of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, one count of conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a US national, and one count of obstruction.Mack and Schaefer were convicted in Indonesia of killing her socialite mother in 2014 and stuffing her body into a suitcase at a luxurious Bali resort in an plot to access...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

AP: New autopsy rejects crash theory in Ronald Greene death

A reexamined autopsy ordered by the FBI in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors’ focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist.The unusual second look at what killed Greene confirmed what his family suspected the moment they saw his bruised and battered corpse and his car with only slight damage: A minor crash at the end of a high-speed chase had nothing to do with his death.The FBI this week received the new...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
legalnews.com

Supreme Court Notebook

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to wade into a case involving transgender rights and leaving in place a lower court decision against a Catholic hospital that wouldn’t allow a transgender man to have a hysterectomy there. The high court turned away the case Monday without comment, as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Chicago

Heather Mack To Be Released From Prison And Deported Back to U.S. After Serving Nearly 10 Years

CHICAGO (CBS) – The date for Heather Mack being released from an Indonesian prison has been set. She’s the Chicago woman convicted of helping her boyfriend in the murder of her mother in Bali in 2014. Mack was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Prosecutors had argued Mack and Schaefer plotted to kill Sheila Von Wiese-Mack because she did not approve of their relationship. A prison official says she will be freed and deported back to the U.S. on Oct. 29. Her sentence was reduced by 34 months. Her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, was sentenced to 18 years, also receiving leniency from the judges – who said he showed remorse for his actions. Before her conviction, she gave birth to a daughter who is being cared for by an Indonesian family.
CHICAGO, IL
epicstream.com

Brian Laundrie Shock: Gabby Petito's Fiance Still Alive? Source Claims 'He Could Fake His Death'

Here are some new theories on the Brian Laundrie case. The investigations on the Gabby Petito-Brian Laundrie case continue days after the FBI found the remains of the murdered blogger’s fiancé near a Florida nature preserve. The case garnered so much attention and condemnation to news organizations for not covering similar cases involving people of color.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The Supreme Court is poised to make us all live under Texas’ gun laws

The Supreme Court is apparently preparing to send us a message: No matter where you live, no matter what you and your neighbors feel, you’ll have to live with the idea that just about anyone who wants to will be able to carry a gun in your community. If you’ve ever said, “I’m glad I don’t live in a place where people are armed,” you may no longer have any choice.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Former Adult Film Star Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison In Drug-Related Slaying Of Florida Man

A former adult film entertainer will spend a decade behind bars for the murder of a Florida man that took place last year. Lauren Wambles, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Circuit Judge Timothy Register for her role in the slaying of 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen, prosecutors announced on Monday. She pled no contest to one count of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Louisiana state trooper who went public with brutality allegations has been terminated

A Louisiana state trooper found out he is being fired around one month after going public with allegations of brutality and racism against his fellow troopers. Carl Cavalier, 33, leaked internal State Police records about the death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who died following a 2019 encounter with troopers. Cavalier criticized the agency in a number of interviews.
LOUISIANA STATE
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Shark Attack Leads to Criminal Charges

Normally you wouldn't think about shark attacks taking place in Oklahoma, but that's exactly what happened in OKC. Jailers at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in OKC have been charged with abuse and cruelty for subjecting inmates to the sonic torture of "Baby Shark" played on a never-ending loop. Talk...
OKLAHOMA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Top5, Fugitive Rapper Wanted For Murder, Arrested In L.A.: Report

A Toronto rapper who has been on the run for the better part of the year has been arrested. Back in February, we reported on Top5, real name Hassan Ali, being arrested in connection to a January murder. He was charged with two counts of failure to comply with probation, three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of drug trafficking and possessing items valued at over $5,000 that were obtained by crime.
CELEBRITIES
Tree Hugger

550 Hunting Trophies Found in Undercover Investigation in Iowa

There were tables made from giraffe legs and elephant feet, an assortment of zebra and bear-skin rugs, and a taxidermy polar bear. They were just some of more than 550 animal trophies and parts sold at a four-day auction in Maquoketa, Iowa. An undercover investigator from the Humane Society of...
IOWA STATE

