ÌFÉ, 0000+0000 (Discos Ifá)

Hailing from Memphis, like most great soul artists, Wright started out singing gospel and he could worry a note like no other singer. Case and point is the opener, “Don’t Let My Baby Ride,” a shameless rework of the Thunderbolt of the Mid West, Brother Joe May’s “Don’t Let the Devil Ride.” If Wright’s arrangement sounds familiar, it’s because the rhythm section played a similar, catchy one they coped from a Slim Harpo session they had recently worked on. Likewise “Born All Over” came right out of church. What can one say about “Ace of Spades” and who couldn’t listen to Wright’s signature back-to-back for an hour? But to underline the slapdash approach of Back Beat, owned by the notorious Houston gangster Don Robey, and the label’s eagerness to get the album out, they included “Eight Men, Four Women” here. It’s a great song and a hit, but it was recorded five years before this LP was released and the song was on both of Wright’s previous albums, which also sported equally unimaginative covers. Side two begins with “I Can’t Take It,” which couldn’t have been more emotive. If you ever lose someone you love, this song will take you to another place. The next track is “Afflicted,” a song that caused an unexpected reaction in New Orleans. The song was getting heavy airplay on Black radio stations here and it created a demand for an “Afflicted” single, but it existed only on LP.

