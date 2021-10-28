CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ÌFÉ, 0000+0000 (Discos Ifá)

By Steve Hochman
Cover picture for the articleThe compelling, hypnotic second album from percussionist-composer-DJ-producer Otura Mun, a.k.a. ÌFÉ, begins and ends in New Orleans, where he has lived for only a year now after moving from Puerto Rico. The brief opening invocation, “Preludio II,” features New Orleans singer Lex against an electronic backdrop. And “Closing Prayer” has one...

At this point in the long history of New Orleans music, it probably isn’t necessary to announce that your band isn’t “from” New Orleans as long as you wear your influences well. After all as Ernie K-Doe famously asserted, “I’m not sure, but I’m almost positive all music comes from New Orleans.”
Big Chief Demond Melancon of the Young Seminole Hunters has been taking it to the streets for decades as a part of the Black Masking Indian culture of New Orleans. He joins others in magnificent suits with beaded panels or patchs and huge dyed ostrich and turkey features for ritual gatherings on Mardi Gras morning, St. Joseph’s night and the “Super Sunday” parade held in the spring. But more recently his work has been appearing in art galleries and museums and he is becoming known in the art world internationally both through his Mardi Gras suits and his beaded portraits.
Walking into Mister Mao, the newest addition to Uptown’s dining scene at 4501 Tchoupitoulas Street, you feel as if you’re in another world. The first thing you notice upon entering is a gorgeous mural by artist Margie Tillman Ayers that takes up an entire wall. The picture of two tigers makes you feel as if you’re about to go on an exotic culinary adventure.
In Love Saves the Day, Tim Lawrence’s acclaimed history of dance music, pioneering New York DJ Francis Grasso recalls the first time he heard African music. “I had always wanted to be a drummer, and was fascinated with African beats,” he said. Intrigued by the cover of an LP he saw at a record store in Brooklyn, the young Grasso decided to take a chance. When he got the record—entitled Drums of Passion—home, it didn’t disappoint.
Hailing from Memphis, like most great soul artists, Wright started out singing gospel and he could worry a note like no other singer. Case and point is the opener, “Don’t Let My Baby Ride,” a shameless rework of the Thunderbolt of the Mid West, Brother Joe May’s “Don’t Let the Devil Ride.” If Wright’s arrangement sounds familiar, it’s because the rhythm section played a similar, catchy one they coped from a Slim Harpo session they had recently worked on. Likewise “Born All Over” came right out of church. What can one say about “Ace of Spades” and who couldn’t listen to Wright’s signature back-to-back for an hour? But to underline the slapdash approach of Back Beat, owned by the notorious Houston gangster Don Robey, and the label’s eagerness to get the album out, they included “Eight Men, Four Women” here. It’s a great song and a hit, but it was recorded five years before this LP was released and the song was on both of Wright’s previous albums, which also sported equally unimaginative covers. Side two begins with “I Can’t Take It,” which couldn’t have been more emotive. If you ever lose someone you love, this song will take you to another place. The next track is “Afflicted,” a song that caused an unexpected reaction in New Orleans. The song was getting heavy airplay on Black radio stations here and it created a demand for an “Afflicted” single, but it existed only on LP.
Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including artist of...
300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
