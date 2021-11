“I’d like to thank Wayne Shorter for being brilliant,” Terence Blanchard simply and succinctly writes on the liner notes for Absence, an album dedicated to and inspired by the legendary saxophonist and composer. The new release by trumpeter, composer and educator Blanchard comes soon after he lit up the press for his opera, Fire Shut Up In My Bones, which stands as the first work by a Black composer to be performed at the Metropolitan Opera house in it 134-year history. It’s an understatement to say that the New Orleans native, who’s also noted for scoring many of Spike Lee’s films, remains prolific in his diverse endeavors.

