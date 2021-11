It's never good when anyone goes to jail, but we are thankful these people did and left a review. Sometimes the most important information can be found in the reviews section. What do you do when you're thinking about buying something on the internet? Exactly, you read the reviews to see what other people have said. So when it comes to going to jail, you may want to check out these reviews of the Genesee County Jail.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO