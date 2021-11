Nvidia has announced a new high-end tier for its GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The “RTX 3080” plan, as it’s being called, promises a dedicated gaming rig in the cloud with an RTX 3080 graphics card that delivers up to 1440p resolution and 120 fps on Mac and PCs. However, exclusively on Shield TV and Shield TV Pro devices, the resolution can go up to 4K with HDR. Nvidia says they do plan to eventually bring 4K cloud gaming to other devices, such as PCs with GeForce graphics cards and other Android TV devices. The new RTX 3080 tier isn’t cheap at $99 per 6 months, plus you’re still buying the games individually. The new service is expected to launch in the US next month and in Europe in December. Existing Founders and Priority subscribers can preorder now.

