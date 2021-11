Deathloop is one of the best games of the year. It earned a rare 10/10 in our Deathloop review and is most definitely a must-play title on PS5 and PC. Though it just launched last month, those who have held out on picking it up have a great opportunity right now. Deathloop is on sale for $40 for both PS5 and PC at multiple retailers. While we've seen Deathloop discounted to $50 before, this is its best price yet. Also, we highly doubt it will be available for less during Black Friday, so it's a great opportunity to grab it as a gift, too.

