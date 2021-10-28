CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

62-Year-Old Medical School Graduate Reflects on His Journey

By Donovan Recny
Medscape News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stereotypical image of a medical student is one of a strapping, caffeine-addicted 20-something-year-old. Often, starting medical school marks the beginning of a lifelong dream. But for Ridgewood, New Jersey, resident Michael Butler, 62, earning his MD was never part of the plan. After a multifaceted career as a...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Black woman's journey to medical school is inspired by women and funded by Tampax

Sydney Ambrose has long found inspiration through the women in her life and hopes to one day inspire the next generation of girls. Ambrose, a Lafayette native and pre-med student at Xavier University, credits her grandmother and her dermatologist for her success thus far. She was recently named a winner of the Tampax Flow It Forward Scholarship, which aims to close the representation gap of Black women in health care.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WCNC

Charlotte preparing for 4-year medical school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, Charlotte is the largest city in the U.S. without its own four-year medical school. But that will soon change. Earlier this year, the Wake Forest School of Medicine announced its plans to create a campus in Charlotte. Monday, City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Laredo Morning Times

This 93-year-old went back to school - and just graduated with a degree in business administration

On Oct. 18, María Josefina Cruz Blancas y García put on a black gown and mortarboard and graduated with a university degree in business education. She was 93. "I was so happy and so proud, but I was afraid I would faint," Blancas y García said. Her school, Consultores Educativos Saxum SC in Santiago de Querétaro in Mexico, threw a tiny reception for some of her close family members to mark the occasion.
EDUCATION
dbu.edu

Faithful in His Calling: Graduate School Alum Breon Dennis Jr.

What does it mean to leave something better than you found it? This phrase is often used as a motivator to do your best work where you are at and excel at it. For Breon Dennis, Jr., it involves lots of hard work, flexibility, unity, and passion. Breon is from...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
apaonline.org

Graduate Student Reflection Series: On How to Understand Texts

The Graduate Student Reflection Series invites current students to share reflections on their experience in a philosophy graduate program. Reflections should focus on a course taken during a student’s graduate education, a teaching methodology which the student found particularly effective, or on some other aspect of their educational experience. The Graduate Student Reflection Series strives to represent a diverse group of graduate students from a wide array of educational backgrounds. If you are interested in submitting to the series, please contact us via this submission form.
EDUCATION
thedrive

This Is Our First Look At The USS Connecticut After Its Underwater Collision

The Navy remains tight-lipped as to what the nuclear submarine hit in the South China Sea and the damage that was done. One of the Navy's prized Seawolf class nuclear fast-attack submarines, the USS Connecticut (SSN-22), slammed into a "submerged object" on Oct. 2, 2021. After it was clear that the submarine was stable and its reactor was safe to operate, it limped from the South China Sea, where the collision reportedly occurred, back to the sprawling U.S. naval facility in Guam, where the damage would be assessed and the accident investigated. The Navy has remained very tight-lipped about what it thinks Connecticut collided with, or if it has any idea what it was at all. You can read about some of the possibilities here. As of today, no pictures of the stricken submarine have surfaced, which is somewhat remarkable, although there have been plenty of misrepresented images floating around social media that claim to show the damage. Now, The War Zone has obtained satellite imagery that shows Connecticut tied up to the pier in Guam — the first public image of the submarine since the incident.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Medical School#Medical Students#Business School#Mathematics#Md#Emt#Caribbean#The Us Navy#Northrop Grumman#Smithsonian#The Air Force
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Army
cbs19news

Virginia sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A sailor from Virginia who was killed in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for and is coming home. According to a release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Navy Ship's Cook First Class Rodger C. Butts of Portsmouth was accounted for on Sept. 28, 2020.
VIRGINIA STATE
khn.org

Patients Went Into the Hospital for Care. After Testing Positive There for Covid, Some Never Came Out.

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with covid-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with covid in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. The number is certainly an undercount, since it includes mostly patients 65 and older, plus California and Florida patients of all ages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVIA ABC-7

97% of USAF at least partially vaccinated; feds won’t release data for Holloman AFB

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - Ahead of Tuesday's deadline to have all airmen vaccinated, 97% of active duty U.S. Air Force personnel had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Defense. However, the federal government will not release data specific to any one military base, including Holloman Air Force The post 97% of USAF at least partially vaccinated; feds won’t release data for Holloman AFB appeared first on KVIA.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
WVNS

Local veteran reflects on the loss of his legs years after combat

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — He’s a face known among veterans here in southern West Virginia.  Jeremiah Murphy is a local hero, who lost both legs as a teenager in Vietnam. We sat down with him to talk about strength and resilience.  “I was just a country boy, and I got a draft notice, and […]
MILITARY
Navy Times

North Carolina sailor dies from COVID-19 complications

Another sailor has died due to COVID-19 complications, at least the second sailor to die from the virus this month, the Navy announced Wednesday. Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Michael Haberstumpf, 42, died of COVID-19-related complications Oct. 10 at the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, after testing positive for the virus Sept. 2. He was hospitalized Sept. 9.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
texasstandard.org

An Austin civil rights attorney turned Episcopal priest reflects on his journey from law to the clergy

The Rev. James Harrington became an Episcopal priest in January 2020. Harrington is the director of Proyecto Santiago, a Christian outreach mission for Austin’s Hispanic community, at Saint James Episcopal Church. Before that, he founded the Texas Civil Rights Project. Before that, he spent over a decade as a lawyer the Rio Grande Valley, representing farm workers on cases related to living and working conditions.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy