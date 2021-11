PNC Financial Services Group Inc. ’s charitable foundation announced a $16.8 million grant to. that would establish a center focused on furthering Black entrepreneurship. The goal of the Howard University and PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship will be to provide Black business owners with education and resources to help them grow their businesses, according to a statement. The initiative is also meant to help them network with other business owners and chambers of commerce.

