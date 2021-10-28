CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Your Department Moves to a Department Store

Can't afford to shop at a Polo store? Here's good news. Now, you can work at a Polo store. And when I say, "work," I don't mean gift-wrapping $100 pairs of cashmere socks. The work you could be doing at Polo is the same work you used to do at your...

Sourcing Journal

Gap Home Expands Walmart Partnership with Furniture Collection

Home is where the opportunity is. Denim-turned-lifestyle retailer Gap is adding a new dimension to its partnership with Walmart with an exclusive range of furniture. Gap Home Furniture, which will begin rolling out in the coming weeks on Walmart.com, will consist of over 150 furniture items, including couches, ottomans, TV stands, headboards, rugs and more. Pieces blend inspirations from mid-century design with Scandinavian simplicity and comfort and Gap’s signature navy blue. Highlights in the collection include an upholstered Barrel chair in navy or faux leather, tufted headboards in neutral shades of gray and cream, and indoor area rugs—many made with 100 percent...
963xke.com

Kroger teams up with Bed Bath & Beyond

CINCINNATI, Ohio (ADAMS) – The nation’s biggest grocery chain is about to offer shoppers items from another retailer. Kroger will sell products from Bed Bath and Beyond. That includes housewares, bedding, and storage. Also, a wide range of baby stuff from buybuy Baby. Bed Bath and Beyond calls it a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Montana State
audacy.com

Mall department stores could be replaced with mini-casinos

With malls across the country losing big-name department stores like Sears, J.C. Penney, and others that are struggling, some mall operators are considering filling those vacant anchor spots with mini-casinos, according to a new report. Casinos located near malls have been common for years, like the Maryland Live casino located...
GAMBLING
chainstoreage.com

And the world’s most popular department store is…

The big red sign on the Macy’s flagship in New York’s Herald Square bills itself as the biggest store in the world. Now a British wall surveying firm has identified it as the world’s most widely searched department store. Stokemont put together a list of 47 of the world’s most...
RETAIL
EatThis

Walmart Just Made This Major Change to Its Holiday Services

Grocery shopping during the holidays can be hectic, and while ordering online may spare you from the headache of shuffling from one overcrowded and understocked store to the next, it can come with its own issues. Scheduling a delivery can be difficult if you're away at work during the day, making online ordering impossible. Good news for shoppers who can't wait around at home all day—Walmart is extending its holiday delivery hours and adding more delivery windows.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Target, Barnes & Noble, and Other Stores Have Pulled This From Shelves

Over the past year and a half, products have vanished from store shelves left and right. Items like toilet paper and cleaning wipes were hoarded amid the pandemic, while liquor and various food products have been increasingly hard to find due to supply chain issues. Some retailers, on the other hand, have chosen to take certain items off of shelves themselves following controversy. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products after decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sale of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major retailers have pulled something else from stores after being sent letters of protest. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to buy from Target, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
WLUC

Getz’s Department Store struggles amidst global supply chain crisis

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Getz’s Department Store is having a hard time meeting demand this fall. “It’s actually been very, very busy,” Todd Keough, manager at Getz’s Department Store, said. “It’s just, you know, we do get more customers asking, ‘Hey, do you have this size? Do you have this...
ECONOMY
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Japanese department store Teso Life coming soon as part of Frisco Ranch shopping center expansion

Japanese department store Teso Life will soon be coming to the Frisco Ranch shopping center off Warren Parkway and Preston Road in Frisco. The Frisco Ranch shopping center is planning to add 23,829 square feet of business space across from 99 Ranch Market. Teso Life will occupy a 10,385-square-foot building alongside three future tenants, according to plans from developer NewQuest Properties for a Phase II of the development.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Another bull’s-eye? Retailer Five Below may join Target at former Kaufmann’s department store Downtown

Another discount retailer may have its eye on the former Kaufmann’s department store in Downtown Pittsburgh. Five Below, a Philadelphia-based chain geared toward tweens and teens, is believed to be one of the retailers interested in a 20,000-square-foot space in the old store on Smithfield Street, according to real estate sources.
PITTSBURGH, PA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Bug-A-Salt prevails in a counterfeit product lawsuit against Dillard’s Department Stores

SANTA MONICA, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Bug-A-Salt (a subsidiary of Skell Inc.) this month prevailed in a patent and trademark infringement lawsuit against Dillard’s Department Stores, according to the Bug-A-Salt, attorney, Liat Cohen, Esq. Dillard’s, in a settlement, paid an undisclosed sum of money for selling counterfeit...
BUSINESS

