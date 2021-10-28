Weather Blog - Rainfall Amounts Are Gradually Adding Up
By Gary Lezak
kshb.com
6 days ago
A raincoat & umbrella are recommended today! It is a wet morning across the KC metro area with some of the heaviest rain from this long-duration rain event moving in from the east now. This band of rain is drifting in from the east and beginning to rotate southwest....
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Today: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow...
Cold/frosty morning for the next few days with a hard freeze likely to have taken place for many locations. A slow warming trend will kick in over the weekend and especially when we move into early next week. A larger storm system rolls in toward the end of next week but it will slow down dramatically so the timing of the rain and wind with that system is still in question for now.
Lake-effect showers largely wind down by Wednesday evening but on Wednesday night and Thursday there remains a non-zero chance for a stray flurry or light rain shower. Then the weather pattern turns quiet for Friday and the weekend as a high-pressure system dominates, keeping us clear and dry. Temperatures drop into the 20s at night and reach the 40s to low 50s during the afternoons.
It was a cold start today. But we knew it would be. BUT when you consider it was the coldest start to a day since April 20-21 that puts the cold start, today, in perspective. (Or look at it this way, that last taste of low 30’s was over six months ago.) You won’t have to wait that long for some suburban numbers to get back to the low 30’s. Like, we will do it again tomorrow. Not as low 30’s as this A.M. but the mid to mid-upper 30’s nonetheless.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, mostly cloudy skies with rain being forced well south of Texoma as an area of high pressure strengthens to our north. Patchy fog is expected as temperatures and dew points remain close together. This will reduce visibility by several miles up through the morning commute. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Jacksonville, FL — The last month of the Atlantic hurricane season! “Talking the Tropics With Mike” updated every day until Nov. 30th. Time for the biannual changing of the clocks. In this case - Sunday, Nov. 7th - “fall back” one hour. Yes - Florida voters did vote to end the changing of the clocks in March, 2018 but Congress has to give final approval which has never happened. So tick-tock - the beat goes on.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Though temperatures are starting off a few degrees cooler in the Twin Cities Thursday, a slight warmup is on the way.
By the afternoon, temperatures in the low 50s are expected in the metro and southern Minnesota. The northern part of the state will reach the upper 40s.
It’ll remain warmer than average overnight, with much of the state staying above freezing.
Friday will be a few degrees warmer, with temperatures in the mid 50s. The end of the week will also bring wind gusts and partly sunny skies.
Over the weekend, temperatures will climb into the 60s. A slight cooldown is expected at the start of next week, but the Twin Cities will still stay above 50 degrees.
