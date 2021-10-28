Weather Blog - Rainfall Amounts Are Gradually Adding Up

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Though temperatures are starting off a few degrees cooler in the Twin Cities Thursday, a slight warmup is on the way. By the afternoon, temperatures in the low 50s are expected in the metro and southern Minnesota. The northern part of the state will reach the upper 40s. It’ll remain warmer than average overnight, with much of the state staying above freezing. Friday will be a few degrees warmer, with temperatures in the mid 50s. The end of the week will also bring wind gusts and partly sunny skies. Over the weekend, temperatures will climb into the 60s. A slight cooldown is expected at the start of next week, but the Twin Cities will still stay above 50 degrees. More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency More Election More Election Results Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO