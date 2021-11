In California, thousands of Monarch butterflies are being reported in Pacific Grove this year, and observers say it’s a very good thing because last year, they found none. Researchers with the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History count western Monarchs every year to understand and study what’s happening with the overall Monarch population. This last week, they counted more than 95-hundred Monarch butterflies, while last year at this time, they counted none. Researchers say climate change and pesticides have decimated the plants Monarchs survive on but they’re trying to help preserve them by planting milkweed, a vital source of food for the butterflies.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO