NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Opera now has its own ride. "Opera On Wheels" is a program centered around a mobile stage that is bringing performances to the people. "What we have here is a little rolling jewel box of a stage," said John Hoomes, CEO of the Nashville Opera. "We pull up in parking lots or street corners, the hydraulics happen, the whole thing opens up like a big flower. All I can say is it's pretty cool and I'm glad we have it."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO