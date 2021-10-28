Ralph Lauren rolls out buffalo plaid for Team USA in Beijing

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s “not not your grandmother’s jacket,” says Sabrina Burda and Noelle Pallais of their new label Sanoë’s signature items—Tyrolean-style outwear with modern-day wearability. Specializing in impeccably tailored jackets and blazers, their line officially launches today on Sanoë-collection.com and shopRAClifestyle.com with three styles: The Annabelle (a short cropped jacket), The Camille (a mid blazer length), and The Bettina (a coat). Each is offered in a myriad of plush velvets alongside classic textures and prints like wool herringbone and plaid that draw inspiration from ’90s Ralph Lauren equestrian style and Burda’s native Bavaria, where traditional “trachten” jackets have been worn for centuries.

