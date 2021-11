(CBS) – Despite being on TV for over two decades, Survivor still finds a way to deliver firsts. Last night Survivor 41 did just that as Sydney Segal became the first player to use a “Shot In The Dark” at Tribal Council. Unfortunately for Segal and “The Sydney Segal Community” that shot missed and her time in the game came to an end. CBS’ Matt Weiss caught up with Sydney to discuss her time in the game, her duty to America and what it took to eliminate her from the island. MW- Hey Sydney, unfortunately your time on the island came to...

TV SHOWS ・ 4 HOURS AGO