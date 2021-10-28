CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Briefing: Facebook Changes Name, Immunai Raises $215M, And More

By Crunchbase News
crunchbase.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that the umbrella company of all of Facebook’s apps and tech would be re-named “Meta.” The name change...

Notable Notches New $100M Round To Help Eliminate Administrative Headaches In Health Care

AI-powered health startup Notable closed a $100 million Series B to help health care systems reduce the time and cost of lengthy administrative processes. The new round values the company at $600 million, said Pranay Kapadia, co-founder and CEO of the San Mateo, California-based company. The round was led by ICONIQ Growth and included participation from Greylock, Oak HC/FT and F-Prime.
Business Insider

10 things in tech you need to know today

Howdy. Today we've got news about the US blacklisting NSO Group, and a chat with our Global EIC about the metaverse. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android. 1. The US has blacklisted Israeli firm NSO...
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus. 
AFP

Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears

Scandal-hit Facebook is shutting down its long-criticized facial recognition system and deleting scan data on a billion people, it said Tuesday, in a shock response to privacy concerns. The announcement came as the tech giant battles one of its worst crises ever, with reams of internal documents leaked to reporters, lawmakers and US regulators fuelling fresh calls for government regulation. This policy change shuts down a feature that automatically identified people who appeared in Facebook users' digital photos, and was key to the company building a global library of faces that became a magnet for controversy. "This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology's history," wrote Jerome Pesenti, the vice president of artificial intelligence at Facebook's parent company Meta.
The Briefing: Nuro Fuels Up With Another $600M, Everlaw raises $202M, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Self-driving car startup Nuro raised a $600 million Series D from investors including Google and Tiger Global Management. The new round of funding brings Nuro’s valuation up to $8.6 billion, TechCrunch reported, and the company will also partner with Google Cloud.
These Countries Have The Most Startup Investment For Their Size

Among the world’s largest nations, the U.S. has by far the highest rate of startup investment relative to population. Over the past year, venture investors put nearly $270 billion to work—averaging out to around $800 for every person in the country. But among all countries, the U.S. ranks fourth in...
Marketing Tech: Why The MarTech Industry Is Thriving Despite Several Challenges

Marketing tech, or MarTech, encompasses a huge number of digital tools that help businesses achieve their marketing goals. It’s also an important sector to watch for growth. Even with consolidations and acquisitions, nearly 1 in 5 of the current MarTech solutions is new on the scene. To me, this paints a clear picture of a thriving industry.
AFP

Facebook whistleblower sits atop publicity juggernaut

Ex-Facebook worker Frances Haugen strode on stage to roaring applause in Portugal, the latest step in a trajectory that has diverged sharply from that of other high-profile whistleblowers who wound up in exile or ruin. One of her key decisions was aligning with Whistleblower Aid, an organization that says it helps workers "report and publicize their concerns — safely, lawfully, and responsibly."
INTERNET
Lab-Grown Meat Is Coming And Has Billions In VC Backing. But Will Consumers Bite?

Many people don’t forget the day they found out their chicken nuggets came from a bird, not unlike one they may have seen in cartoons or in the local petting zoo. When I found out the cold, hard, crispy truth, I told my mom we had to be vegetarians now, a lifestyle choice that lasted all the way to McDonald’s, where I eagerly picked out the toy for my Happy Meal.
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

Facebook bets big on the Metaverse. What is it?

The future of the internet is going to be virtual and "Meta," the company known to the public as Facebook says, believing that 1 billion people will be working and playing in the immersive, three-dimensional world referred to as the "Metaverse" by the end of the decade. "We believe the...
INTERNET
ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
INTERNET
4 Costly Compliance Mistakes Employers Must Avoid When Hiring Remote Globally

As companies race to grow their remote teams, international hiring has become extremely competitive, and that means organizations may be forgetting to do their homework on foreign countries. Subscribe to the Crunchbase Daily. Already, we’ve seen Google land in hot water for not paying its overseas temporary workers enough, which...
ECONOMY

