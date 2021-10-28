Likely Stories : The Book of Speculation, by Erika Swyler

I’m Jim McKeown, welcome to Likely Stories, a weekly review of fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. The Diary by Eileen Goudge is a touching tale of love, betrayal, and danger. The story begins, Goudge writes, “The diary was bound in maroon leather with age, its gilt tooling worn away in spots. Sewn into the binding was a satin bookmarker, once red, now faded to the ashy pink of a dried, pressed rose” (1). The two sisters, Emily and Sarah, have discovered a trove of papers in a dusty carton. [ ] “Emily’s attention was drawn back to the diary, which had fallen open to about the midway point. She struggled to make out their mother’s neat schoolgirl’s handwriting in the dim light. Her pulse quickened as a passage jumped out at her. She called urgently to her sister. ‘Sarah, come quick. You have to see this.” Apparently, the words contain a hidden secret about their mother. Emily was bewildered, ‘Do you think Dad knew?’ (3).

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO