'Eternals' come home to London

About a year ago, Felix Conran moved back home to England. Since he had let go of his house there for a stint in the States, he first crashed with his dad in West Sussex. The two own luxury furniture brand Maker & Son, so the living and working time was “highly intense,” Felix says. Needless to say, he made his way to London as soon as he could. “I learned that my friend Angus had bought this flat [and was looking for a tenant]. One night he brought me around to see it at about 3 a.m.,” Felix says. “He was showing me around, and I was like, ‘I’m going to live here. This is my house. This is perfect.’” They shook on it, and Felix made sure to confirm it the next morning in the light of day. Angus still meant it.

