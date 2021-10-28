CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Carterville Intermediate School reports 3% truancy rate

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
ilbusinessdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe truancy rate at Carterville Intermediate School rose to three percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest...

ilbusinessdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ilbusinessdaily.com

West Park Elementary Academy reports 20% truancy rate

The truancy rate at West Park Elementary Academy fell to 20 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 94 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...
CHICAGO, IL
ilbusinessdaily.com

Acero Charter School Network - Roberto Clemente Campus reports 17% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Acero Charter School Network - Roberto Clemente Campus rose to 17 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 96 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if...
CHICAGO, IL
ilbusinessdaily.com

Learn Charter - Butler reports 25% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Learn Charter - Butler fell to 25 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 95 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...
CHICAGO, IL
ilbusinessdaily.com

At Maine East, 89 percent of students graduate high school

About 96 percent of ninth graders in 2020 were "on track" to graduate at Maine East High School, where the four-year graduation rate was 89 percent that year, according to the latest Illinois schools report card by the Illinois State Board of Education. Simultaneously, 41 percent of 10th graders, 62...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
bluemountaineagle.com

Substitute teacher shortage puts a strain on Central Oregon schools

BEND — A widespread substitute teacher shortage has left Central Oregon teachers, principals and administrators filling in the gaps on top of their regular responsibilities. The shortage has put a strain on schools statewide. To help alleviate it, Oregon officials temporarily dropped the requirement of a bachelor’s degree for licensed substitutes.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truancy#School Days#Illinois Business Daily
brproud.com

Louisiana College to announce proposed graduate program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Louisiana College will hold a press conference Monday to announce the Ray and Dorothy Young School of Business and proposed Master of Business Administration. The Young School of Business has been made possible through a significant financial contribution from Ray and Dorothy Young, of Wisner, longtime...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ilbusinessdaily.com

16 professional licenses set to lapse in ZIP Code 61755 during November

16 professional licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61755 during November, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions influencing business growth and job creation through regulation. These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Sacramento

Free Tuition For Spring 2022 Semester, $500 COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Offered For Modesto Junior College Students

MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Junior College is offering free tuition for all registered students next semester. The school is also offering a $500 COVID-19 vaccine incentive for students. Officials announced the free tuition plan on Tuesday. It’s being paid for by COVID-19 relief funds, the school says, and is only being offered for the Spring 2022 semester. Qualifying for financial aid is not a requirement for the free tuition, the school says. But, in order to get free tuition next semester, students will need to complete either the FAFSA, CADAA or California Promise Grant Application. Select students may even need a fee waiver. Students who are registered for a minimum of six units for the Spring 2022 semester can also get $500 as long as they submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 10. Further, after a resolution was approved by the school’s board of trustees, students have had their debt balances eliminated.
MODESTO, CA
The 74

Trust Requires Transparency — States Must Release Exam Results

Recently announced math scores declined on the 2020 National Assessment of Educational Progress assessment of long-term trends, a nationally representative sample of student progress last measured in 2012. This news broke as some states are beginning to share results from last spring’s student assessments — showing declines from 2019 scores. Taken together, these results are […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Random Lotteries Would Hurt Equitable Admissions, Study Finds

Going back over 50 years, public intellectuals have toyed with a radical idea: What if colleges used random lotteries to admit students? It’s a notion that first caught on in the 1960s, when middle class families sought more access to higher education and the paths to prestigious schools became increasingly competitive. Since then, lotteries have […]
LOTTERY
ilbusinessdaily.com

Skinner North Elementary School reports 8% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Skinner North Elementary School rose to eight percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 96 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...
CHICAGO, IL
ilbusinessdaily.com

Washington Elementary School reports 2% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Washington Elementary School rose to two percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 95 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent of...
MUNDELEIN, IL
ilbusinessdaily.com

Gavin Central Elementary School reports 8% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Gavin Central Elementary School rose to eight percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 95 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy