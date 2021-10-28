CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Underdog Corner: 3 best NFL picks and predictions for Week 8

By Ken Pomponio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xa4HY_0cfKW69z00

Forgive the Halloween pun, but it’s scary how well things have gone here in Underdog Corner this season.

Week 7 featured our sixth winning week and third 3-0 card of the season as the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts won outright Sunday, and the Seattle Seahawks covered at home Monday night. That brings our season against-the-spread record to 16-5 with 13 of those underdog selections winning outright.

It’s scary because we know regression could start pulling us back to the mean at any time, but hopefully it doesn’t start with…

NFL underdog predictions: Week 8

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Detroit Lions +3.5 (-112) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The 0-7 Lions are the only team still searching for its first win, but coach Dan Campbell’s crew has certainly been feisty, posting a 4-3 ATS record so far.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, meanwhile, have been less than inspiring at 2-5 overall and 3-4 ATS, and this is a prime opportunity for the Lions to break into the win column.

But even if it’s yet another heartbreaker for Detroit via a last-second field goal, we’ll still be good getting the 3.5 points.

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

Houston Texans +14.5 (-115) vs. Los Angeles Rams

So why would we side with a 1-6 team that has dropped six straight and averaged a league-worst 7.8 points per game over its last five outings?

It’s certainly far from comfortable with the opponent being the 6-1 Rams and NFL double-digit favorites also having covered at an 8-3 clip so far this season.

However, veteran QB Tyrod Taylor should be back for the Texans this week, sending overmatched rookie Davis Mills back to the bench, and that should be enough for Houston to get its third cover in four home games with the two-TD-plus cushion.

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW21 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

New Orleans Saints +5.5 (-108) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We went against the Saints this past Monday night, and while they still prevailed 13-10 in Seattle, they didn’t get the cover as you could almost sense they were looking past Geno Smith and the slumping Seahawks and ahead to Sunday’s Big Easy visit from Tom Brady and the defending world champs.

The Saints did sweep the regular-season series last season, posting 34-23 and 38-3 wins, but the Bucs took full advantage of four New Orleans turnovers in the divisional-round playoff rubber match to advance with a 30-20 road win.

If Jameis Winston and Co. can avoid those costly mistakes Sunday, they’ll have a decent shot at upsetting the 6-1 Bucs, who have struggled at times defensively and are actually below .500 (3-4) ATS.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @kenpomp on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Texans#American Football#The Tennessee Titans#The Seattle Seahawks#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Picks, Predictions Week 9: Will the Packers or Chiefs prevail in Kansas City?

As we start looking ahead to what should be a fascinating Week 9 in the NFL, what are our early NFL betting picks and predictions? Which teams will come out on top in the biggest matchups of the week, and can any underdogs potentially cause an upset? Let’s take a look at how this week may unfold when it gets underway on Thursday.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Week 7 pick, prediction against the spread for Monday Night Football

Two organizations that are struggling for an identity battle it out on Monday Night Football. The hobbled Seattle Seahawks host the post-Drew Brees New Orleans Saints for the Week 7 closure. For this Monday Night Football prediction, let’s dive into the Saints vs. Seahawks soireé and determine the best pick for this NFL betting matchup.
NFL
weareiowa.com

NFL Week 7 Predictions: Picking Chiefs-Titans, Bengals-Ravens and more

LOS ANGELES — We're on to Week 7 in the NFL, which is headlined by Chiefs-Titans, Bengals-Ravens, Eagles-Raiders and Colts-49ers. Not as great of a week for matchups as we've seen in recent weeks. This year at Locked On, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and me (Locked On national...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers vs. Saints odds, spread, line, predictions: NFL picks, Week 8 best bets from model on 126-85 run

The NFC South's two best teams will face off in Week 8. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) lead the division and will visit the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday. Both teams pride themselves on run defenses, but the visitors have a significantly better passing attack. Can the Saints gain ground on the leaders, or will they lose their second home game of the year?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy