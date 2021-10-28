Underdog Corner: 3 best NFL picks and predictions for Week 8

Forgive the Halloween pun, but it’s scary how well things have gone here in Underdog Corner this season.

Week 7 featured our sixth winning week and third 3-0 card of the season as the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts won outright Sunday, and the Seattle Seahawks covered at home Monday night. That brings our season against-the-spread record to 16-5 with 13 of those underdog selections winning outright.

It’s scary because we know regression could start pulling us back to the mean at any time, but hopefully it doesn’t start with…

NFL underdog predictions: Week 8

Detroit Lions +3.5 (-112) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The 0-7 Lions are the only team still searching for its first win, but coach Dan Campbell’s crew has certainly been feisty, posting a 4-3 ATS record so far.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, meanwhile, have been less than inspiring at 2-5 overall and 3-4 ATS, and this is a prime opportunity for the Lions to break into the win column.

But even if it’s yet another heartbreaker for Detroit via a last-second field goal, we’ll still be good getting the 3.5 points.

Houston Texans +14.5 (-115) vs. Los Angeles Rams

So why would we side with a 1-6 team that has dropped six straight and averaged a league-worst 7.8 points per game over its last five outings?

It’s certainly far from comfortable with the opponent being the 6-1 Rams and NFL double-digit favorites also having covered at an 8-3 clip so far this season.

However, veteran QB Tyrod Taylor should be back for the Texans this week, sending overmatched rookie Davis Mills back to the bench, and that should be enough for Houston to get its third cover in four home games with the two-TD-plus cushion.

New Orleans Saints +5.5 (-108) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We went against the Saints this past Monday night, and while they still prevailed 13-10 in Seattle, they didn’t get the cover as you could almost sense they were looking past Geno Smith and the slumping Seahawks and ahead to Sunday’s Big Easy visit from Tom Brady and the defending world champs.

The Saints did sweep the regular-season series last season, posting 34-23 and 38-3 wins, but the Bucs took full advantage of four New Orleans turnovers in the divisional-round playoff rubber match to advance with a 30-20 road win.

If Jameis Winston and Co. can avoid those costly mistakes Sunday, they’ll have a decent shot at upsetting the 6-1 Bucs, who have struggled at times defensively and are actually below .500 (3-4) ATS.

