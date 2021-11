Going into the final game of their season-opening homestand against the sizzling Florida Panthers, the Flyers will be without top-pairing defenseman Ryan Ellis. Ellis, who is considered “day-to-day” with an undisclosed injury by head coach Alain Vigneault, will miss his first game of the regular season. The Flyers’ offseason addition sat out for several practices leading up to the Flyers’ home opener against the Vancouver Canucks with a lower-body injury, however, Vigneault said he did not know if Ellis’ current injury is related to the previous one.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO