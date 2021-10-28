CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford gets satisfaction out of points, not individual stats

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOwRV_0cfKVd2o00

Matthew Stafford has been better than many expected him to be in Los Angeles. Not only does he have the Rams sitting at 6-1 after seven weeks, but he’s put up huge numbers individually. He has the third-most passing yards (2,172), second-most touchdown passes (19) and is third in yards per attempt (9.0), ranking among the league’s best quarterbacks this season.

But he doesn’t get satisfaction out of ranking near the top of the NFL in individual passing statistics. He doesn’t pay much attention to that, saying Wednesday that he just tries to “go out and play each week and play as good as you can.”

“No, not in that way,” Stafford said of whether he gets satisfaction from ranking among the league’s best. “More so just in the fact that I feel like I’m trying to make sure I do my job for our team every week, whatever that job is. Some weeks, that’s go out there and throw it a bunch of times. Other times it’s not. But I just want to play well on each play. I don’t want to have any wasted plays. I want every play that we run for the defense to feel pressure and for us to execute at a high level. So, I’m trying to do that. If I can do that, I know I’ll be doing what I’m supposed to be doing for our team. If we can just continue to do that play in and play out, stack good plays, and win games, then the rest will happen.”

Sean McVay said this week that Sunday’s game against the Lions was Stafford’s most complete performance. He threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the 28-19 win, but more importantly, the Rams were 9-for-13 on third down and scored touchdowns three times in four red zone trips.

Stafford would agree that he played well, but he still saw some missed opportunities where he could’ve helped the offense score points – his primary goal on every drive.

“I think it was a solid one. I think as a team we were a whole lot better on third down, which is always nice. Third down, red zone, we were good,” he said. “There’s still a couple of possessions out there where we didn’t get any points where I wish we could have. My goal is to every time we touch the ball to get points. Those points, I always want those to be touchdowns, but if their field goals, they also count. A couple drives in there where we didn’t get points. We’d love to make sure that we get them on every single drive, but I take each kind of game for what it’s worth. What I’m asked to do in that game, I’d hope that I can execute it and help our team win. Certain weeks I’ve done that better than others.”

Stafford has certainly helped the Rams offense improve after a subpar 2019 season when they ranked 22nd in points and 11th in yards. This season, they’re fifth and eighth, respectively, and you could argue they haven’t even fully hit their stride.

One of the biggest differences from last season to this year has been the vertical passing game, an area of strength for Stafford. Defenses have to respect the deep ball more than they did last year, primarily because the Rams are taking those shots downfield and threatening the secondary deep.

“We’re still going after it. Defenses are doing a great job of trying to keep it top down on us and make sure we have to go long field,” Stafford said. “And then if they’re doing that, we just try to go out there and exploit the other areas of the field that have a little bit of grass. So, we’re just going to aggressively take what the defense gives us. They give us opportunities to go over the top, we’re going to take it. If they don’t and they want to play it deep to short, then I’m going to do everything I can do to make them pay in the intermediate to underneath areas.”

There are definitely areas where the Rams can improve offensively, but it’s hard not to be impressed by the job Stafford has done leading his new team on that side of the ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDkz6_0cfKVd2o00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mark Sanchez Called Out For What He Said About Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions fans weren’t very happy for what he said about Matthew Stafford on Sunday afternoon – and they had a right to be upset. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster said during Sunday’s game that Stafford had “finally found” a home where he’s appreciated. Stafford, a former No. 1...
NFL
FanSided

Lions 2022 NFL Draft: Quarterback prospect draws Matthew Stafford comparison

As the Detroit Lions seek their next franchise quarterback, a prospect tied to them in some mock drafts has drawn a comp to Matthew Stafford. For 12 seasons, despite a lack of team success, Matthew Stafford justified his status as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. An early career narrative he was injury-prone gave way to 136 straight regular season starts before a back injury cost him the second half of the 2019 season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean McVay Gives Thoughts On Matthew Stafford’s Season So Far

The Los Angeles Rams paid a hefty price to acquire Matthew Stafford this past offseason. So there were some major expectations from the start. Yet did anyone expect the Rams to look like Super Bowl contenders from the start with their new signal-caller?. Stafford has taken the expectations to a...
NFL
The Spun

Matthew Stafford Opens Up About His Time In Detroit

The Detroit Lions shipped Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in one of the blockbuster trades of the offseason. Already, the 33-year-old quarterback has found tremendous success with the Rams. Los Angeles raced off to a 5-1 record behind Stafford’s play and an explosive offense. Finally, after years of struggles in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
NBC Sports

Matthew Stafford closing in on 300 career touchdown passes

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford may reach a significant career milestone against his former team on Sunday. Stafford has 298 passing touchdowns in his career, so if he gets two against the Lions, he’ll have 300. Sunday will be the 172nd game of Stafford’s career, and he would be the seventh-fastest...
NFL
Daily Herald

Matthew Stafford happy with Rams, won't slam Lions

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- While winning mostly eluded Matthew Stafford during his 12 seasons with Lions, the quarterback still has positive feelings about his time in Detroit, even after his career was rejuvenated by a trade to the Los Angeles Rams. Going into his first game against the franchise that...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Jared Goff’s return to LA will be overshadowed by Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams traded for an upgrade at quarterback and through six games, that’s what they’ve received from Matthew Stafford. Quibble over a few errant passes, discuss and analyze some of the relevant errors made by Stafford, but also notice that the Rams have gone from a bottom-10 passing team to a top-five passing team and there has only been one notable change to the offense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#American Football#Lions
zonecoverage.com

Appreciating Matthew Stafford's Loyalty

Matthew Stafford is a throwback in a world where Russell Wilson made a trade demand without making a trade demand, and Deshaun Watson pushed to leave the Houston Texans until he ran into legal trouble. Stafford harkens back to a different era, when players stuck it out with their teams to elevate the organization that drafted them.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Stafford's updated MVP odds after Week 6

Whenever Matthew Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason, he immediately became a favorite to win NFL MVP in 2021. Through the first six weeks of the season, Stafford hasn’t disappointed one bit, compiling impressive numbers en route to the Rams securing a 5-1 record. Following...
NFL
WJR

Matthew Stafford Leads Rams to a Win Against Goff’s Lions

LOS ANGELES, October 25, 2021 ~ Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions faced Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for the first time since the trade that switched both quarterbacks, and gave the Lions three draft picks. Despite the Lions entering the fourth quarter 19 – 17, they...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Stafford and the Rams come storming back

In a contest billed as the “Jared Goff Revenge Game,” Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions pulled out all the stops early. They scored a touchdown on the game’s opening possession, with the former Los Angeles Rams passer connecting with De’Andre Swift for a 63-yard touchdown. The Lions then converted a surprise onside kick on the kickoff, turning the extra possession into a field goal. They then converted a fake punt on their next possession, again finishing with three points to build a ten-point lead.
NFL
therams.com

Matthew Stafford grateful for time with Lions, but focused on helping Rams win

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford twice was asked during his weekly press conference Wednesday questions that put him in a position to compare the talent on the teams he played on with the Lions to his current Rams team. Stafford had no interest in doing so. Instead,...
NFL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Lions’ Jared Goff finally trade talk for action

Sunday’s Rams-Lions game at SoFi Stadium must be the most anticipated meeting ever between football teams with 5-1 and 0-6 records. Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, the inspirations for the intrigue, match up no better than their teams on paper, the Rams’ quarterback ranking near the top of most statistical columns and the Lions’ near the bottom.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Matthew Stafford sees improvement in Detroit Lions secondary

On Wednesday evening, Detroit Lions Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford chatted with the LA media about his upcoming reunion with his former team. In typical Stafford fashion, he had nothing bad to say about the Lions, only reiterating that he loved his time there, and won’t compare his current career in Los Angeles to it.
NFL
100.7 WITL

Watch Matthew Stafford Share A Moment With His Ex-Teammates

The former Lions quarterback was mic'ed up for reunion with the Lions on Sunday, and he shared a little human moment with his ex-teammates. Stafford's trade to the the Los Angeles Rams did not sit well with a lot of Lions fans, who felt the team never really surrounded him with the right talent.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy