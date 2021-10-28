CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One area of the game that may decide Wisconsin vs. Iowa

By Ben Kenney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
When the Wisconsin Badgers take the field against the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, whichever team wins the turnover battle will likely come out on top.

Iowa has played its way to a ridiculous +12 turnover differential (it was even better before Spencer Petras’ 4-interception day against Purdue) while Wisconsin is near the bottom of the nation with a -8 margin (which was even worse before it forced 5 turnovers against Purdue).

Of all areas of this contest, turnovers is undoubtedly the most important.

But there’s another area to watch entering Saturday, one which has been a strength of one team while being a weakness of the other: Special teams.

Yes, Wisconsin kicker Collin Larsh has been lights-out this season, connecting on 10 of 12 field goals, and punter Andy Vujnovich has done a fine job. But it’s been a special teams mistake in all of Wisconsin’s losses that ended up turning the tide.

Against Penn State a short field goal was blocked, against Notre Dame a kick return touchdown changed the game and against Michigan a muffed punt gave the Wolverines control of the contest. And that’s not even thinking back to previous seasons, where dropped punts and timely mistakes have cost the Badgers in nearly every important contest.

Iowa, on the other hand, prides itself on one of the strongest special teams cores in the nation. Kicker Caleb Shudank is 11/13 on field goals, Australian punter Tory Taylor averages 46.1 yards per punt including 12 punts of 50+ yards and the coverage teams have been masterful.

As I noted in my five keys to a Wisconsin victory, winning the field position battle against this Iowa team is critical. The Hawkeyes enter the contest ranked No. 2 in starting field position (38.9) thanks to those turnovers I mentioned earlier, but also thanks to great special teams units.

In a game with a total as low as 37 and both teams boasting similar levels of defensive dominance and offensive struggles, one or two significant plays can flip field position, hand points to the other team and change the game.

Andy Vujnovich will need to have his best game of the season, Collin Larsh will need to continue his success, the Badgers cannot make any significant mistakes in kick return and Dean Engram (or Jack Dunn) must both make sure the punt unit holds onto the ball, and make sure the Badgers don’t get pinned inside their own 5 yard line.

