It’s probably an insult to call JUNGLE’s first of two spectacular sold-out nights at the Greek Theatre a show, when the performance was truly an experience. While some may describe them as neo-soul/funk, it’s a safe bet to also call them “designer disco” – with truly slick production, out-of-this world falsetto nearly the entire set, a world-class band of musicians adopting the electronic tracks to a live setting and truly non-stop dance music moments for a time when letting loose is a must. JUNGLE are one of several high-brow electronic acts taking on a hybrid opportunity to showcase their production talents by elevating them to a live experience – and it’s paying off with energy and style.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO