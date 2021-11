Alex Rodriguez was mocked at the MLB playoffs game by Red Sox fans who chanted the name of his ex-fiancee at him. The former New York Yankees player was on hand as a commentator for the third game of the ALCS series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros. Proving that there’s still no love lost between Yankees and Red Sox fans, a group of fans positioned behind ARod decided to have some fun at his expense.

