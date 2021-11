LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2021) — The 2021 State of the First Amendment Address, sponsored by the Scripps Howard First Amendment Center housed in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, will be delivered by media attorneys Tom Miller and Elizabeth Woodford, who successfully argued on behalf of the Kernel Press Inc., publisher of the student-produced Kentucky Kernel, in a yearslong open records case involving UK. In March of this year, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that the university acted improperly when it prevented the Kernel from obtaining records regarding its reporting of a Title IX investigation.

