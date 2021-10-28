CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Carabao Cup, scorpion kicks and Ronald Koeman out – Football Weekly Extra

By Max Rushden
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Manchester City’s Carabao Cup reign is over after defeat on penalties to West Ham – their first in the competition since 2016. Now the trophy is up for grabs, who’s in the driving seat?

Barcelona have sacked Ronald Koeman with Xavi in line to replace him, and Ewan Murray pays tribute to the late Walter Smith. A-League player Josh Cavello receives widespread support after coming out, and David Beckham signs up to promote the Qatar World Cup.

Plus: we take a deep dive into scorpion kicks after Divock Origi’s stunner against Preson, herb-related footballers, and time for Barry to meet his public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHRMH_0cfKSS6e00
Photograph: Paul Currie/REX/Shutterstock

The Guardian

João Cancelo’s hat-trick of assists pulls Manchester City away from Club Brugge

Manchester United are not alone in going into the Manchester derby grateful for the heroics of a Portuguese in the Champions League. João Cancelo’s exploits may have been less dramatic than Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-gasp intervention against Atalanta but his hat-trick of assists put Manchester City top of Group A and on the cusp of booking their spot in the last 16 for a ninth successive season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Manchester United fight back again and Bruce bows out – Football Weekly Extra

Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email. Manchester United come back from two goals down to beat Atalanta, and Ronaldo scored a trademark towering header to seal the win. What does it all mean? And are any of the panel prepared to either praise or criticise Ole Gunnar Solskjær?
PREMIER LEAGUE
247Sports

Barcelona Fires Ronald Koeman

Luis Miguel Echegaray and Thomas Rongen discuss Barcelona's firing of manager Ronald Koeman and who they believe would be a good fit to be the next manager.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ronald Koeman SACKED by Barcelona as Catalonians put under-fire boss out of his misery after club's dismal defeat by Rayo Vallecano

RONALD Koeman has been sacked by Barcelona after overseeing their worst start to a season since the 1987-88 campaign. They finished sixth that year – a similar season would leave them outside the Champions League and have catastrophic consequences on the club’s already fragile finances. They are currently floundering in...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Ronald Koeman speaks out on Barca fans bombarding his car after cruel Clasico defeat

Ronald Koeman was met by a flurry of Barcelona fans bombarding his car outside of Camp Nou after losing El Clasico to Real Madrid. Coming into the weekend, there was a sense of urgency within the Barcelona camp to get a win at home against Real Madrid. Koeman had told the press prior to the game that he was confident in his side despite having odds stacked against them. To the dismay of Barca fans, Real Madrid capitalized on the mistakes and missed chances Barcelona made throughout the match to secure a 2-1 win over the Blaugrana.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Footballers#Football Weekly Extra#Soundcloud#Audioboom#Mixcloud#Acast
SPORTbible

Ronald Koeman Refuses Barcelona's Request For Lower Severance Pay-Out, Wants The Full €12 Million

It is all getting very ugly after Ronald Koeman's sacking as Barcelona boss, and the Dutchman wants to take every cent he is owed from the cash-strapped Catalans. Sport.es published quotes made by Lluis Canut, a journalist close to Koeman, who claims Barcelona's plea for him to take a pay-off lower than the huge €12million he is entitled to has been rejected.
SOCCER
kion546.com

Man City fan attacked, hospitalized after CL game in Belgium

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — A Manchester City supporter has been hospitalized after being attacked following a Champions League match in Belgium. City says it is working with police in Belgium and Manchester to establish more information about the incident that took place after the team’s 5-1 win at Club Brugge on Tuesday. The Belgian club says the supporter was on his way back home from watching the match and was attacked in a parking lot. City says the club’s “thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian-based supporter, who remains in hospital.”
UEFA
Tribal Football

Club Brugge keeper Mignolet: Man City deserved their five goals

Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says Manchester City deserved their win last night. City won the Champions League group game 5-1 in Brugge. Mignolet later said: "The first 20-25 minutes we were able to keep control. "But they then had an incredible number of chances and 1-5 was a normal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chelsea win shoot-out to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea needed penalties to advance in the Carabao Cup for a second consecutive round as they edged past Southampton with a 4-3 shoot-out victory at Stamford Bridge following a 1-1 draw. Reece James again provided the decisive kick, just as he did against Aston Villa in the previous round, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

West Ham's fine season continues as they knock out Carabao Cup holders Man City on penalties

The remarkable rise of West Ham United under David Moyes continues as they became the first team to beat Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in more than five years – in 1,827 days, to be precise – stretching over 21 ties. It took a raucous penalty shoot-out to do it, with Phil Foden missing from the spot before Said Benrahma scored the decisive kick, but there will be a new name on the League Cup for the first time since 2018.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Preston vs Liverpool prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool will look to take their impressive form into the Carabao Cup tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to face Preston North End in the last 16 at Deepdale. Since returning from the international break, Liverpool have thrashed Watford 5-0, won at Atletico Madrid in the Champions Legaue, and secured their biggest-ever win at Old Trafford as they dismantled rivals Manchester United, again by 5-0, on Sunday. Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick and has now scored in 10 consecutive appearances for the Reds, but he isn’t expected to feature this evening with Klopp likely to rotate his side as he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
