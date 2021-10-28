Carabao Cup, scorpion kicks and Ronald Koeman out – Football Weekly Extra

Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email.

Manchester City’s Carabao Cup reign is over after defeat on penalties to West Ham – their first in the competition since 2016. Now the trophy is up for grabs, who’s in the driving seat?

Barcelona have sacked Ronald Koeman with Xavi in line to replace him, and Ewan Murray pays tribute to the late Walter Smith. A-League player Josh Cavello receives widespread support after coming out, and David Beckham signs up to promote the Qatar World Cup.

Plus: we take a deep dive into scorpion kicks after Divock Origi’s stunner against Preson, herb-related footballers, and time for Barry to meet his public.